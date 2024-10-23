Joseph Ruel Smith, Beloved St. Kitts Native and Longtime St. Thomas Resident, Passes Away at 77 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

October 18, 2024

Joseph Ruel Smith, lovingly known as “Peter,” passed away peacefully on September 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 77. Born on April 26, 1947, on St. Kitts and Nevis to the late Anne Gillard and Joseph Gillard, Joseph lived a full and cherished life, beloved by his family and friends.

In 1990, Joseph moved to St. Thomas, USVI, where he became a naturalized citizen and worked for many years in the maintenance industry at Winward Passage and Tutu Park Mall. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Joseph was preceded in death by Shelly Gillard and James Smith.

He is survived by his eight children: Necil Smith, Gregory Smith, Juneey Francis, Terrance Smith, Anna Berroa, Vanessa Smith, Dennis Smith, and Shela Smith; as well as his nine grandchildren: James Roberson Junior, Jacquan Smith, Thriscan Hendrickson, Tekia Smith, Jaydecia Smith, Annalecia Smith, Alexa Berroa, Angelina Pino, and Druicanna Francis. He is also survived by his eleven siblings: Catherine Gillard, Naomi Gillard, Alice Gillard, Iona Gillard, Hurdeth Gillard, Lincoln Gillard, Ernest Gillard, Courteney Gillard, and Lester Gillard.

A first viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. A second viewing and funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 24, at Wesley Methodist Church, with the viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.