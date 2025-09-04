IRFAAN ALI WINS SECOND TERM AS PRESIDENT OF GUYANA – PPP/CIVIC CAPTURES MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT

BREAKING NEWS:

Georgetown, Guyana – September 3, 2025 — It’s official. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been re-elected as President of Guyana after the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) secured victory in the September 1 general elections.

According to confirmed results, the PPP/C clinched 34 of the 65 parliamentary seats, giving Ali’s party a clear majority and guaranteeing his second term in office.

A Defining Moment

This victory cements President Ali’s leadership for another five years as Guyana continues to experience historic economic growth, particularly from its booming oil and gas sector. In his remarks following confirmation of the results, Ali congratulated the Guyanese people for their peaceful participation, calling the process “a triumph of democracy and national unity.”

Opposition Shake-Up

The elections also reshaped the political opposition. Business magnate Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN Party made a stunning breakthrough, securing 18 seats and emerging as the second-largest bloc in Parliament. The long-established People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), led by Aubrey Norton, suffered a setback, winning just 11 seats, a steep decline that sees the party losing its role as the official Opposition.

Voter Participation

Registered voters: Over 750,000

Over Polling stations: More than 2,800

More than Seats contested: 65

Looking Ahead

With his mandate renewed, President Ali is expected to double down on policies focused on economic expansion, infrastructure development, and social programs. However, the strengthened presence of Mohamed’s WIN Party is likely to usher in a more dynamic and competitive parliamentary landscape.

For Guyana, the confirmation of Irfaan Ali’s second term signals both continuity and change: continuity in leadership, but change in the balance of power across the opposition benches.