PARK HYATT TIPPING SCANDAL ERUPTS!







Frontline servers at the luxury St. Kitts resort accuse management of wage injustice and “tip theft,” claiming a new policy diverts their hard-earned gratuities to higher-paid departments — sparking outrage, labour intervention, and questions of corporate ethics.

OUTRAGE AT PARADISE: SERVERS SPEAK OUT

In an explosive open letter that has sent shockwaves through the hospitality industry, servers at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts have broken their silence, accusing management of unfair and exploitative tip-sharing practices that strip them of their rightful earnings and redistribute those funds to higher-paid staff.

The servers — the frontline faces of the world-renowned luxury brand — say they are being robbed of the very gratuities that guests specifically leave to reward their service.

“We go above and beyond to ensure every guest has an exceptional experience,” the letter states.

“Yet the tips meant for us are being siphoned away to chefs, supervisors, and other departments that already earn more than we do.”

According to the servers, the decision — communicated verbally in a staff meeting — has cut deeply into their income, leaving many struggling to make ends meet during the hotel’s slow season.

THE POLICY THAT STARTED THE FIRE

The controversy centers on a new tip-pooling system implemented earlier this year, which redistributes gratuities from servers to employees in unrelated departments, including kitchen staff and supervisors.

While tipping policies vary across hotels, Park Hyatt St. Kitts employees say this move crosses the line of fairness and transparency.

“About 98% of our tips come through guest bills or room charges,” they explained.

“We rarely see cash tips. Now even those pooled service charges — which guests assume go to us — are being divided up by management.”

Adding to the frustration, the servers say their hourly wage — just $12.50 per hour — is already the lowest in the resort, while those benefitting from the new tip-sharing arrangement earn between $15 and $20 per hour.

“This is exploitation dressed up as equity,” one worker told SKN Times anonymously. “They’re taking from the poorest workers to enrich the highest-paid ones — and calling it teamwork.”

BROKEN PROMISES AND GOVERNMENT INACTION

The group says they first raised the issue in March 2025, appealing to the Ministry of Labour for help. Officials reportedly assured them their rights would be protected and that management would reverse the policy, but as the servers mark nearly a year of waiting, nothing has changed.

“We’ve been promised meetings, interventions, and resolutions,” the servers wrote. “But the truth is, nothing has been done. We are entering another tourist season under the same unfair system.”

The employees allege that despite multiple follow-ups, no public statement has been made by the Ministry or the hotel’s general manager. “It’s been a year of silence and uncertainty,” the letter laments.

A MATTER OF PRINCIPLE AND PRESTIGE

For many Nevisians and Kittitians, Park Hyatt St. Kitts represents a symbol of world-class hospitality and Caribbean excellence. But for the workers inside, that image now stands in stark contrast to their lived reality.

“We are proud to work under a globally respected brand,” one server said.

“But guests tip us — not management. When they see ‘service charge included,’ they believe it’s going to the people who served them, not into a corporate pot.”

Labour advocates say the case raises urgent questions about workers’ rights, transparency, and multinational accountability in the Federation’s tourism sector.

CALLS FOR ACTION AND FAIRNESS

The servers’ letter ends with a plea — not for sympathy, but for justice.

“We ask management to reconsider this exploitative practice. Tips are not corporate income — they are our livelihood.”

They also urged the Ministry of Labour to uphold its mandate, meet with the hotel’s leadership, and ensure that workers receive what they have earned.

As one hospitality veteran told SKN Times:

“Park Hyatt markets luxury, but right now, its workers are paying the price for it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This dispute shines a harsh light on a deeper systemic problem: the widening gap between hospitality brand prestige and employee welfare in the Caribbean.

If left unresolved, the controversy threatens not only Park Hyatt’s local reputation but also the Federation’s broader image as a destination committed to fair labour practices.

For now, the servers remain united — determined to keep fighting until every dollar tipped in gratitude finds its way back to the hands that truly earned it.

