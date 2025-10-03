Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison After Sex-Trafficking Conviction

NEW YORK CITY, October 3, 2025 – Grammy-winning hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs learned his fate today in a packed federal courtroom, as Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month prison sentence following his conviction on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs, once celebrated as a billionaire music tycoon and the powerhouse founder of Bad Boy Records, faced a dramatic fall from grace as prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York painted him as a manipulator who exploited his fame and resources in predatory ways.

Defense Plea Rejected

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Combs’ defense team made an impassioned plea for leniency, insisting their client had been both a “model prisoner” since his arrest and a “model citizen” in his community. They argued his charitable work and leadership in music and fashion should weigh in his favor.

Judge Subramanian, however, was unmoved. “This court cannot ignore the seriousness of these crimes and the lasting harm inflicted,” he declared, rejecting the defense narrative outright.

Heavy Sentence and Financial Blow

Alongside the prison term, Combs was hit with a $500,000 fine – the maximum penalty under federal guidelines. The ruling punctures years of Combs’ self-promoted billionaire status, dealing a financial and reputational blow to one of the most recognizable figures in global entertainment.

A Stunning Fall from Grace

The sentencing marks a stunning chapter in the life of the man who once embodied the flash and excess of hip-hop royalty. From Grammy Awards and chart-topping hits to fashion lines and nightclub empires, Combs had long been seen as untouchable in both music and business.

Now, at 55, he begins a prison term that could redefine his legacy – not as the Bad Boy who conquered the industry, but as the star brought down by the justice system he once seemed beyond.