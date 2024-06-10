International Hip Hop Reggae Artist Edley Shine Partners with Symphonic for Distribution Deal, Drops Buzzin’ Single and Music Video ‘Life’s Journey’

DOWNLOAD ARTWORK HEREAs the industry witnesses a shift toward social media hype and superficial successes, Edley Shine is taking a different path. He is not only an artist but also a label executive dedicated to nurturing and investing in young Jamaican talent, a mission he holds close to his heart.Under his Shinealous Records imprint, Edley Shine is set to unleash multiple riddim projects in collaboration with label partners, such as DJ Jamar and DJ Baby Ace. Furthermore, a Dancehall project by Roe Summerz and fresh talents in development will showcase Edley Shine’s commitment to supporting independent artists.In his own words, Edley Shine reflects on the evolving music landscape, “I emphasize the importance of genuine connections, quality music, and strategic networking over fleeting trends.”True stardom is built on relationships, good music, and the ability to navigate playlisting, branding, and engaging with fans and radio stations.”I am not just the forgotten member of Born Jamericans. I am a torchbearer for the culture of Reggae and Dancehall,” expresses Edley Shine. “My unwavering love for this music drives me to evolve and thrive amidst its challenges and ever-changing trajectory.””My vision is to bring Authentic Reggae/Hip Hop/Dancehall back to Global prominence with great records and marketing. I just needed the platform, as I’m willing to invest in myself and do the ground work. I’m confident Symphonic can get the music even further once they see the work ethic,” says Edley Shine.Not everyone that signs up to be a partner with Symphonic is chosen. They have a vetting process. Symphonic has partnered with heavyhitters including Ineffable Records (from Demarco, KES and Stick Figures), Latin artists Nicky Jams, Daddy Yankee and 90’s group Onyx to name a few. These all are global brands and huge artists.Edley Shine will perform “Life’s Journey,” along with a celebrated catalog of classics, while on tour with Mad Lion this summer in Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.FOLLOW EDLEY SHINE: Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok-end-Download Press Assets:Download DJ Promo PakFor More Information Please Contact:

