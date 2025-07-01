BRING BACK PLP: BETTER FOR ALL” — MASSIVE ENERGY BUILDS AHEAD OF PLP CONVENTION 2025 AT HISTORIC GREENLANDS PARK

All Eyes on Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris as Anticipation Mounts for His Most Powerful Address Yet

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 1, 2025 — With the country at a crossroads and the call for change growing louder, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) is gearing up for what is being hailed as the most anticipated and electrifying political event of the year — PLP Convention 2025, under the bold and resonant theme:

“BRING BACK PLP: BETTER FOR ALL.”

Scheduled for Saturday, July 12th at 3 PM at the iconic Greenlands Park, this year’s convention is already being described as “game-changing”, with expectations sky-high as thousands of supporters, delegates, and patriots prepare to descend on Basseterre for a grand display of party strength, unity, and momentum.

At the center of it all is PLP Leader and 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris, the man polls continue to show as the most favored to lead the nation forward. According to insiders, Dr. Harris is expected to deliver his most inspirational, impactful, and dynamic speech to date — a national call to action that will set the tone for the future of governance in the Federation.

“This will be no ordinary speech,” said one party official. “It will be a visionary declaration, a rallying cry — and a reminder of what real leadership looks like.”

A PARTY ON THE RISE

Observers are already pointing to PLP’s phenomenal and ongoing growth as the clearest sign yet that the party is on the brink of a major comeback.

Despite being in opposition, the PLP:

Commanded the second-most votes in the last general election

Now boasts eight (8) active, vibrant, and structurally sound constituency groups

Is powered by a new wave of motivated, capable, and highly enthusiastic chairpersons who are driving grassroots engagement and rebuilding stronger than ever before

“The PLP today is organized, energized, and mobilized,” said a longtime political analyst. “And the country is clearly paying attention.”

THE PEOPLE’S CALL: BRING BACK PLP

As public dissatisfaction with the current administration continues to rise over issues such as crime, healthcare, housing, water, cost of living, and pensions, the theme “BRING BACK PLP: BETTER FOR ALL” is resonating deeply with a growing cross-section of the electorate.

The convention promises electrifying speeches, bold declarations, cultural showcases, and a powerful reaffirmation of the PLP’s commitment to people-centered governance, accountability, and national upliftment.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Greenlands Park, Basseterre

3:00 PM sharp

PLP Convention 2025 — A New Chapter Begins!

Stay tuned to SKN Times for live coverage and exclusive behind-the-scenes access as the PLP prepares to shake the nation with its biggest event yet.