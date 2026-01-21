AFTER 50 YEARS IN BROADCASTING, JUNI LIBURD STILL REDEFINING RADIO FUTURE AS FREEDOM FM LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND MOBILE APP

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis Freedom FM has officially launched its brand new website, www.freedomfm1065.com, along with its mobile app, marking one of the most innovative and transformative moments in the station’s history.

Speaking on the launch, Jamiella Mc Phail shared her excitement about the milestone:

“We are extremely excited about the launch of our new website and mobile app. This is a major step forward for Freedom FM and our audience. We were truly honored to partner with Jermaine Griffin, a young local entrepreneur whose vision, skill, and dedication helped bring this project to life. This platform positions Freedom FM for the future while reinforcing our commitment to innovation, excellence, and national service.”

The newly redesigned digital platform represents a major leap forward in performance, accessibility, and audience engagement. Built to meet the demands of today’s fast paced digital environment, the website delivers significantly improved speed and smoother performance across both mobile and desktop devices, ensuring a seamless experience for users at home and abroad.

Featuring a modern, fully responsive design, the new Freedom FM website adapts effortlessly to smartphones, tablets, and computers. The refreshed layout makes information easier to find, enhances navigation, and improves how listeners interact with news, programming schedules, and station updates.

Behind the scenes, the platform introduces easier content management, allowing Freedom FM staff to update news stories, images, announcements, and schedules more efficiently. This ensures that audiences receive timely, relevant, and up to date information with minimal delay.

Security and reliability were central to the upgrade. The new website incorporates stronger security measures to reduce the risk of hacking and data breaches, while a more stable infrastructure minimizes downtime and keeps the site accessible at all times.

Built with the future in mind, the platform is fully equipped to support upcoming features such as enhanced live streaming, podcasts, innovative advertising modules, and deeper integration with the Freedom FM mobile app. The improved structure also boosts search engine visibility, making it easier for both local and international audiences to find Freedom FM online.

The new website was developed by Jermaine Griffin, a talented young local entrepreneur, in partnership with Freedom FM, highlighting the station’s continued commitment to supporting local talent and innovation.

The launch of www.freedomfm1065.com and the Freedom FM mobile app represents more than a redesign. It is a bold reimagining of the station’s digital future. As the most ambitious digital initiative in Freedom FM’s history, it reaffirms Freedom FM’s role as a leading national media institution, embracing technology to better serve its listeners, partners, and the wider community.