OPEN Interactive Celebrates Successful Delivery of CIS26 in Saint Lucia; Saint Kitts and Nevis Announced as Next Host for CIS27

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — The Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 is now behind us, and OPEN Interactive is celebrating what it describes as a proud and successful delivery of CIS26 in Saint Lucia — a major regional gathering that brought together key players, decision-makers, and stakeholders in the investment migration industry.

Stachio Williams, CEO of OPEN Interactive, reflected on the extensive work, planning, coordination, and real-time problem-solving required to bring the high-level summit to life in Saint Lucia.

According to Williams, CIS26 demanded more than standard event management. The summit required careful coordination around Prime Ministerial protocol, live schedule adjustments, and the delivery of a programme that remained sharply focused on some of the most consequential developments shaping the industry.

Among the major themes tracked during the summit were the continuing impact of the 2024 Memoranda of Agreement and the emergence of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority, ECCIRA, in 2026. These developments continue to define a new era of reform, regulation, cooperation, and accountability across the regional investment migration landscape.

The CIS26 programme also provided a timely platform for serious dialogue on the future of Caribbean citizenship by investment, at a time when the industry is under increased international scrutiny and facing growing demands for stronger governance, transparency, due diligence, and regional coordination.

One of the standout moments of the summit was the awards ceremony, which added a powerful element of recognition for individuals, institutions, and stakeholders who continue to contribute to the development and credibility of the industry.

The inclusion of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival experience also brought a distinctive cultural touch to the summit, blending serious industry dialogue with the warmth, rhythm, and hospitality for which Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean are known.

For OPEN Interactive, CIS26 represented not only a major event delivery achievement, but also a demonstration of the region’s capacity to host world-class conferences that combine policy, business, diplomacy, culture, and investment.

With CIS26 now successfully concluded, attention is already turning to CIS27, which will be hosted in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

OPEN Interactive has confirmed that planning is already underway, with further details expected to be shared soon. The announcement places Saint Kitts and Nevis firmly in the spotlight as the next destination for one of the region’s most important investment migration gatherings.

As the Caribbean investment migration sector continues to evolve, CIS27 is expected to build on the momentum of Saint Lucia, providing another major platform for dialogue, reform, innovation, and regional leadership.

For now, OPEN Interactive is proudly reflecting on CIS26 as a successful chapter in Saint Lucia — and preparing for the next major milestone in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

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