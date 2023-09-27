Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosova Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosova, Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, expressed her delight and gratitude for a recent meeting with her esteemed colleague, Dr. Denzil Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs from Saint Kitts and Nevis. The encounter took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where both leaders engaged in open, optimistic, and cordial discussions.

Gërvalla-Schwarz emphasized the shared values and robust, independent mindset that unites the Republic of Kosova and Saint Kitts and Nevis. This meeting serves as a testament to the enduring strength of their diplomatic relations.

As both nations continue to pursue common goals and face global challenges, the Deputy Prime Minister looks forward to deepening and fortifying this special bond. The exchange of ideas and collaboration between these two leaders is expected to yield positive outcomes for their respective nations and the international community at large. This reaffirms the commitment of the Republic of Kosova and Saint Kitts and Nevis to fostering peace, prosperity, and cooperation on the global stage.