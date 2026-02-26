Social Activist Calls for Resignation of SVG CMO Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache Over COVID-19 Vaccine Policies

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as social activist Ann-Marie Ballantyne publicly called for the resignation and apology of the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, over her role in advising government policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballantyne alleges that the CMO failed in her duty to provide what she describes as “proper evidence-based guidance” during the height of the pandemic, particularly surrounding vaccine mandates that affected public sector workers. She argues that the policies implemented under Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves led to job losses and undue hardship for unvaccinated employees.

The Core Allegations

Ballantyne’s statement raises several concerns:

That vaccine mandates were implemented despite uncertainty about transmission prevention.

That adverse event reporting systems such as VAERS and the UK Yellow Card Scheme were allegedly not sufficiently examined.

That breakthrough infections were known prior to mandates.

That at least one death potentially linked to vaccination was acknowledged in a court affidavit.

She further contends that citizens who experienced adverse health outcomes have not received sufficient transparency or acknowledgment from health authorities.

Broader Context

During the global COVID-19 crisis, health authorities worldwide — including those aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) and regional bodies such as CARPHA — promoted vaccination as a key tool to reduce severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Scientific consensus evolved over time as more data became available, particularly regarding transmission dynamics and breakthrough infections.

Public health officials globally faced unprecedented uncertainty, rapidly changing data, and high-stakes decisions under emergency conditions.

A Nation Still Divided

Nearly five years after the pandemic’s peak disruptions, Vincentians remain divided over the legacy of vaccine mandates. While some credit swift measures with protecting national health infrastructure, others argue that the social and economic consequences were too severe.

Ballantyne insists that accountability is long overdue and that a public apology would be a necessary step toward national healing.

As of publication, there has been no official response from the Ministry of Health.