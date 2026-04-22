COURAGE TO REFORM: PM DREW SIGNALS MAJOR SOCIAL SECURITY SHAKE-UP IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — April 22, 2026 — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has issued a powerful and reflective statement on the future of Social Security in St. Kitts and Nevis, positioning reform of the system as both necessary and inevitable in the face of evolving economic realities.

Drawing on the nation’s history, Dr. Drew referenced the introduction of Social Security under the country’s first National Hero, Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, noting that the initiative was initially met with skepticism and resistance.

“When Social Security was first introduced under the leadership of our First National Hero, H.E. Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, it was met with criticism and resistance. Yet today, it stands as one of the most important pillars of protection for our people,” the Prime Minister stated.

Framing the current moment as a turning point, Dr. Drew emphasized that the nation now faces another critical juncture that demands bold leadership and decisive action.

“Now, we are at another defining moment. Reforming Social Security will take courage,” he declared.

The Prime Minister underscored that any reform initiative must prioritize the well-being of citizens across all stages of life — from workers to retirees and future generations entering the labour force.

“This reform must be about people, about ensuring that every worker, every pensioner, and every young person entering the workforce can rely on a system that is strong, fair, and sustainable.”

While specific policy details have not yet been publicly outlined, Dr. Drew made it clear that his administration is prepared to confront the challenges head-on.

“We will not shy away from the responsibility.”

The remarks come amid increasing regional and global discussions about the long-term sustainability of social security systems, particularly in small island developing states facing demographic shifts, economic pressures, and rising life expectancy.

Observers note that any reform of Social Security in St. Kitts and Nevis is likely to spark national debate, echoing the initial resistance seen during its inception decades ago. However, the Prime Minister’s emphasis on courage and people-centered policy signals an intention to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening the system for generations to come.

As the conversation unfolds, citizens and stakeholders alike will be watching closely for further announcements detailing the scope and structure of the proposed changes—changes that could reshape one of the Federation’s most vital social safety nets.