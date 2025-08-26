DR. CHERÉSE GODWIN OF ST. KITTS & NEVIS PUBLISHES GROUNDBREAKING BOOK ON SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP — NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 26, 2025 — St. Kitts and Nevis’ very own Dr. Cherése Novelle Godwin, an internationally recognized scholar, policy expert, and trailblazer, has officially published her latest book, now available worldwide on Amazon. The work, “A Guide to Social Entrepreneurship: Igniting Change in the 21st Century,” is being hailed as a transformative blueprint for policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Get the book on Amazon here.

A PIONEER IN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Dr. Godwin is no stranger to breaking barriers. She is an Oxford University Press, NASW Press, and Social Work Encyclopedia Social Entrepreneur expert and definition definer, as well as a UNESCO World Humanities public speaker. A University of Pennsylvania Social Work Alumni Hall of Fame inductee, she has spent over 14 years shaping policies, programs, and people across countries and businesses.

She also made history in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis as the first National Psychologist of National Security — a groundbreaking appointment that underscored the critical role of mental health and social development in national security policy.

A LEGACY OF SERVICE AND LEADERSHIP

Beyond academia, Dr. Godwin has served in several influential capacities within the Federation:

(representing the Chamber of Industry & Commerce), where she helped raise the fund to an unprecedented EC $2 billion through strategic policies and meaningful data. Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Mediation Board Member , bringing psychological and social expertise to conflict resolution.

, bringing psychological and social expertise to conflict resolution. Rotary International Liamuiga Chapter Executive and Business and Professional Women (BPW) member, where she championed empowerment and social development.

With over 16 years as a university professor and lecturer, Dr. Godwin has inspired countless students while contributing as a global thought leader in social work and entrepreneurship.

A BOOK FOR THE TIMES

Her new book offers a timely, practical, and visionary guide to igniting change in the 21st century through social entrepreneurship. It reflects her decades of experience in public service, policymaking, and international lecturing, distilled into lessons and strategies for anyone committed to building sustainable impact.

Speaking about the release, Dr. Godwin expressed her hope that the book would “equip a new generation of leaders and changemakers with the tools to transform societies.”

With this latest publication, Dr. Cherése Godwin continues to cement her place as one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most distinguished intellectuals and global voices.