CBI REVENUE AVERAGED $600 MILLION UNDER TIM HARRIS UNITY GOV’T — NOW CRASHES TO $120 MILLION IN 2025, THE LOWEST LEVEL IN OVER A DECADE

CBI COLLAPSE: ST. KITTS–NEVIS’ GOLDEN GOOSE CONTINUES TO BLEED

From Record Revenues to a $120M Reality—How Reckless Rhetoric and Policy Missteps Shattered a Once-Model Programme

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme—once the undisputed gold standard of the global industry—continues its alarming freefall. According to the latest Budget Estimates, CBI revenues for 2025 are projected at just $120 million, a figure that is not only 50 percent below projections, but dramatically lower than the annual averages recorded under the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris–led Team Unity administration.

The contrast is stark—and damning.

Under Team Unity, the programme delivered consistently strong returns:

2023: $229.4M (≈ $620M EC)

$229.4M (≈ $620M EC) 2022: $247.5M (≈ $669M EC)

$247.5M (≈ $669M EC) 2021: $200.9M (≈ $543M EC)

$200.9M (≈ $543M EC) 2020: $100.3M (≈ $271M EC)

$100.3M (≈ $271M EC) 2019: $163.9M (≈ $443M EC)

These were not accidental outcomes. They were the product of disciplined management, strategic diplomacy, policy stability, and international confidence—a combination that positioned St. Kitts and Nevis as the most credible CBI jurisdiction in the world.

That credibility has since been eroded.

Upon taking office, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew embarked on a highly ill-advised public campaign that many interpreted as an attempt to discredit his predecessor by publicly undermining the CBI programme itself. In the global investment arena, perception is currency—and the Drew administration spent it recklessly. Public criticism, mixed signals, and abrupt policy changes introduced uncertainty into a programme that thrives on trust and predictability.

The consequences were swift and severe.

Confidence wavered. Applications slowed. Revenues plunged.

The regional implications became even clearer this week, when the United States imposed visa restrictions on two OECS CBI countries—Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda. That development has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean CBI landscape.

Yet notably absent from that list was St. Kitts and Nevis.

Why?

The answer lies squarely in the programme’s impeccable record between 2015 and 2022. During that period, under Dr. Harris and Team Unity, the SKN CBI programme attracted no negative scrutiny from the United States, Canada, or the European Union. Its governance framework was so sound, its due diligence so robust, that even heightened global scrutiny found little cause for concern.

Ironically, it is that legacy—now so frequently disparaged—that likely shielded the Federation from joining yesterday’s blacklist.

The lesson is unmistakable: you do not strengthen a national asset by publicly tearing it down. As revenues continue to plummet and fiscal pressures mount, St. Kitts and Nevis is paying the price for rhetoric-driven governance—while longing for the stability it once had.