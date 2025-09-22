BRAVE CITIZENS STAND TALL AGAINST PM DREW AND PREMIER BRANTLEY’S SSZ LAND POLICY

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 22, 2025 — In a climate where whispers of discontent often remain trapped in private conversations, a handful of fearless citizens have broken the silence and thrust themselves into the national spotlight. Their defiance is directed squarely at the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Act, a controversial law that many see as a direct assault on the hard-won legacy of landownership in St. Kitts and Nevis.

These citizens—Dr. Mc Carta Browne, Hazel Brandy Williams, Evette Herbert, Chasil Hamilton, Dr. Kevin Daly, Maclean Hobson, James Gaskell, Jeanette Grell-Hull , Daniel Autherton, Pastor Lincoln Connor among others —are not mere critics. They are advocates, challengers, and defenders of a birthright that generations of enslaved and oppressed ancestors struggled to secure. Their public stance is nothing short of revolutionary in an era where political retaliation looms large over anyone who dares to oppose the powers that be.

Citizens Turned Advocates: Breaking the Silence

The names now making headlines are not political agitators but respected voices from medicine, academia, law, culture, and the pulpit. Their diversity underscores the breadth of the resistance to the SSZ Act. By standing together, they have transformed personal outrage into public advocacy, ensuring that the issue cannot be quietly swept aside.

While many citizens murmur against the Act in living rooms, bars, and WhatsApp groups, these seven individuals have taken the bold leap into the public arena. Their courage forces the nation to confront an uncomfortable truth: fear of victimization has muted too many voices for too long.

A Law Seen as a Betrayal of Heritage

The SSZ Act was passed without the kind of broad-based consultation that such transformative legislation demands. Instead, the government opened the door for large tracts of land to be carved out and offered to foreign investors, under the banner of sustainability. But critics argue this is sustainability in name only—a policy that sacrifices generational empowerment for short-term foreign cash.

To many, the SSZ Act is not just misguided policy; it is a betrayal. It undermines the very essence of the struggle for land that defined emancipation and the post-slavery era. The sugar lands won for the people—lands that were meant to secure dignity and self-sufficiency—are now being packaged and marketed to outsiders.

For citizens who cherish sovereignty and independence, this Act feels like a return to colonial exploitation, dressed up in the modern language of investment.

The Risk of Victimization: Speaking Truth in a Climate of Fear

In St. Kitts and Nevis, history has shown that those who challenge the government publicly often face subtle—or blatant—forms of victimization. Will these brave citizens become the next casualties of political retribution? That possibility looms heavily.

Yet their choice to speak out represents a powerful rejection of fear politics. In their defiance, they remind the nation that democracy only survives when citizens are willing to risk comfort for principle.

Beyond a Law: A Call for National Unity and Sovereignty

What makes this moment profound is that the debate is not confined to the technicalities of the SSZ Act. The conversation sparked by these advocates is about who we are as a people and what kind of future we want to build.

and whether ordinary families will continue to have a stake in the land of their ancestors. It is about sovereignty , ensuring that decisions about land are made for the benefit of citizens rather than the enrichment of foreign investors.

, ensuring that decisions about land are made for the benefit of citizens rather than the enrichment of foreign investors. And it is about fairness, demanding that development be measured not by glossy brochures and investor portfolios, but by how it uplifts the people of the Federation.

The Verdict of History Awaits

Whether history records Browne, Williams, Herbert, Hamilton, Hobson, Autherton, Daly, Brown, and Connor as martyrs of victimization or as heroes who defended the people’s land, their courage has already reshaped the conversation.

They have reminded St. Kitts and Nevis that the fight for land—a fight that once defined freedom itself—is not yet over. The SSZ debate is not just about policy; it is about the very soul of the nation.

For now, one thing is certain: these citizens have stood tall, and in doing so, they have rekindled a fire that may yet force the Federation to reclaim its destiny.