Her Excellency Dr. Hadiya Claxton Launches TrailBlaze SKN: A Bold Initiative to Empower and Transform Future Leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis

TrailBlaze SKN, an innovative mentorship program founded by Her Excellency Dr. Hadiya Claxton, has officially launched, providing dynamic mentorship opportunities for ambitious students throughout St. Kitts and Nevis. Focused on fostering personal growth, academic success, and career readiness, TrailBlaze SKN is set to nurture the next generation of leaders with the skills, confidence, and professional networks they need to excel.

In her Independence Day address on September 10, 2024, Dr. Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, first unveiled this groundbreaking initiative, expressing a passionate vision for youth empowerment: “TrailBlaze SKN is about unlocking potential and providing young people with guidance and support as they pursue their ambitions.”

Joining Dr. Claxton is Co-Director Ms. Vicki Anslyn, a Nevisian-born senior executive based in the U.S. with extensive experience in global consulting and transformational leadership. Ms. Anslyn’s background and connection to Nevis bring valuable insights to the program, which seeks to create lasting impact by connecting students with accomplished mentors.

Application Details

TrailBlaze SKN welcomes applications from self-driven students in 4th through 6th Form, who demonstrate dedication and are endorsed by school officials. Students interested in this transformative opportunity are required to submit:

A short essay outlining their personal goals and reasons for applying, limited to one single-spaced page.

A minimum of one recommendation letter from a school official, with optional additional recommendations from community or civil service professionals.

Applications are due by November 30, 2024, and should be emailed to trailblazeskn@gmail.com.

Calling All Mentors

TrailBlaze SKN also invites seasoned professionals within St. Kitts and Nevis and across the Caribbean diaspora to serve as mentors. Mentors will be carefully matched with students based on mutual interests, fostering valuable relationships that support students’ academic and professional journeys.

With its forward-thinking approach, TrailBlaze SKN stands as a beacon of opportunity, fostering future leaders poised to contribute meaningfully to their communities and beyond. For more information, please contact trailblazeskn@gmail.com or reach out to Dr. Hadiya Claxton at hclaxton.skn@gmail.com or Co-Director Ms. Vicki Anslyn at vanslyn.skn@gmail.com.

TrailBlaze SKN is a transformative step toward a brighter future for St. Kitts and Nevis, equipping young leaders with the tools to blaze their own paths and uplift their communities.