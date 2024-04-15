St. Kitts and Nevis National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuel Represents Federation at 15th CDEMA Technical Advisory Committee Meeting

April 15, 2024, Port of Spain -* Today marked the inauguration of the 15th Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), hosted at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad in Port of Spain. Notably, Mr. Abdias Samuel, the National Disaster Coordinator for St. Kitts and Nevis, represented the Federation at this significant gathering.The TAC 15 meeting convened a cadre of Senior Government Officials hailing from 19 CARICOM Participating States, alongside representatives from Regional and International Institutions, and CDEMA’s Executive Leadership Team. This congregation underscores a pivotal moment in fortifying our unified endeavors aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness, response, and resilience throughout the Caribbean region.As the region faces an ever-evolving landscape of natural hazards and climatic challenges, the importance of collaborative initiatives cannot be overstated. The engagement of esteemed figures like Mr. Samuel highlights the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to contributing actively to the collective strategies and mechanisms for disaster risk reduction and management.The deliberations of TAC 15 are poised to set the course for enhanced coordination, resource allocation, and capacity building across the Caribbean. Through shared expertise, innovative approaches, and inclusive dialogue, the aim is to forge a more resilient and adaptive framework to mitigate the impact of disasters on our communities.Furthermore, the participation of National Disaster Coordinators in caucus sessions underscores the imperative of local-level engagement and ownership in disaster management efforts. It is through grassroots involvement and community resilience-building initiatives that the foundation for long-term sustainability and disaster risk reduction is laid.As Day One of TAC 15 draws to a close, the resolve to confront the challenges ahead with unity, determination, and foresight is palpable. The images captured from today’s event serve as a visual testament to the collective dedication of all stakeholders present in advancing the resilience agenda for the Caribbean.In the days ahead, as discussions continue and strategies are refined, the hope is to emerge with actionable insights and tangible commitments that will fortify our region’s readiness to confront the uncertainties of tomorrow. St. Kitts and Nevis, through the representation of Mr. Abdias Samuel, stands poised to play a pivotal role in shaping this future of resilience and preparedness in the Caribbean.