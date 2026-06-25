HISTORY MADE! SAINT LUCIA’S CAMILLE ANDREW BECOMES FIRST OECS WOMAN TO EARN MEDICAL DEGREE IN MOROCCO WITH HIGHEST HONORS

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — A remarkable chapter in Caribbean educational achievement has been written as Camille Andrew of Saint Lucia made history by becoming the first female from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in the Kingdom of Morocco, graduating with the highest honors after an extraordinary seven-year academic journey.

Andrew’s landmark achievement represents not only a personal triumph but also a proud moment for Saint Lucia and the wider OECS, highlighting the success of the longstanding educational partnership between the OECS and the Kingdom of Morocco.

On May 12, 2026, Andrew successfully defended her medical thesis, titled “Management of Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Experience of the Pediatric Department of Mohammed V Military Training Hospital,” before an academic jury that awarded her its highest distinction—an honor reserved for exceptional scholarly excellence.

Her research focused on pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, while examining advances in diagnosis, treatment, and the growing role of innovative biotherapies in improving the lives of young patients.

A Dream Born in a Hospital Bed

For Dr. Andrew, the journey began years earlier as a young patient at Saint Lucia’s Victoria Hospital.

“My first experience as a patient was at Victoria Hospital in Saint Lucia. That moment stayed with me and sparked a deep fascination with the care I received, inspiring in me a desire to offer others the same level of compassion and skill that I experienced.”

That childhood experience ignited a dream that would eventually take her thousands of miles away to North Africa.

Her path, however, was anything but easy.

“Coming from a small island, nothing fully prepares you for the reality of starting over in a new country, adjusting to a different culture, studying in a second language, and being so far from home. There were moments of doubt and homesickness, but they were matched by immense personal growth, resilience, and lifelong friendships.”

Giving Back to Saint Lucia

Despite her international success, Andrew says her heart remains firmly at home.

She expressed gratitude to her family and friends, as well as the Government of Saint Lucia and the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), whose support made her studies possible.

Now, her focus is on returning home to serve her people.

“I now look forward to bringing everything I have learned back home to contribute to improving patient care, advancing medical knowledge, and playing my part in strengthening the healthcare system in Saint Lucia.”

A Beacon for the Caribbean

Andrew’s accomplishment stands as an inspiring example for young Caribbean students, particularly women aspiring to careers in medicine and science.

Each year, Morocco provides scholarships to students from OECS member states—including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—helping develop the next generation of professionals across the region.

Camille Andrew’s historic achievement demonstrates what determination, resilience, and educational opportunity can accomplish. As she prepares to return home as Dr. Camille Andrew, she carries not only a prestigious medical degree but also the hopes of countless young Caribbean students who now see that even the biggest dreams can begin on the smallest islands.