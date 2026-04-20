HISTORIC MOMENT FOR FAITH COMMUNITY: BISHOP-ELECT CLIVE C. SAUNDERS SET FOR SACRED INSTALLATION IN ST. KITTS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A profound and spiritually significant chapter is about to unfold in St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Christian community prepares to witness a landmark moment in ecclesiastical leadership with the formal installation of Bishop-Elect Clive Clement Saunders, MH.

In an Official Gazette Proclamation, it has been confirmed that Bishop-Elect Saunders—having been duly called, appointed, and affirmed—will be formally installed to the Office of Bishop on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

The sacred ceremony is set to take place at the Antioch Baptist Church, located in the Lime Kiln Commercial Development in Basseterre, and is expected to draw a wide cross-section of clergy, congregants, dignitaries, and members of the public.

A Defining Spiritual Milestone

This installation is more than ceremonial—it represents a defining milestone in spiritual leadership, service, and dedication to ministry. Bishop-Elect Saunders has long been regarded as a steadfast servant of the faith, known for his humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to uplifting communities through the Word of God.

The elevation to the Office of Bishop signifies not only personal achievement but also a collective triumph for the faith-based community, reflecting years of sacrifice, guidance, and impactful ministry.

A Call to Witness History

The proclamation extends a formal invitation to all clergy, congregants, and the wider public to attend and bear witness to this sacred occasion. The Installation Service is expected to be a solemn yet celebratory gathering, filled with worship, reflection, and a renewed commitment to spiritual growth and unity.

A Leader for a New Era

As Bishop-Elect Saunders prepares to assume this elevated role, many see his installation as the beginning of a new era of visionary leadership within the church, one grounded in compassion, service, and transformative outreach.

In a time when communities increasingly look to faith for guidance and stability, his appointment comes as a beacon of hope and renewed spiritual direction.

The SKN Times will continue to follow this historic event, bringing full coverage of what promises to be a powerful and unforgettable moment in the religious life of the Federation.