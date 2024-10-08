HISTORIC FIRST: 2024 HAYNES SMITH MS. CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT TO BE HELD IN THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

For the first time in over 40 years, the prestigious Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant will break tradition and take place outside of St. Kitts and Nevis. This year’s pageant, scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2024, will be held in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and promises an exciting lineup of talented young women from across the Caribbean.

A total of 12 contestants have been confirmed, representing an array of island nations. The 2024 edition will see the return of Montserrat, absent for more than 25 years, and Puerto Rico, competing after a two-decade hiatus. Making their debut in this celebrated pageant are contestants from the Turks and Caicos Islands and St. John’s, US Virgin Islands, marking an expansion of the competition to new territories.

The confirmed 12 contestants are:

Miss Antigua and Barbuda – Gabrielle Mia Hamlet Miss BVI – Asha Hindman Miss Haiti – Sarah Gorissier Miss Montserrat – Clarissia Chambers Miss Puerto Rico – Lianis Lopez Miss St. Croix – Lachey Degaro Miss St. John – Shania Freeman Miss St. Kitts – Kaitlyn Wilson Miss Dutch St. Martin – Shiloh Bedminster Miss St. Thomas – Carissia Caesar Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Abigail Ross Miss Turks and Caicos – Samantha O’Dane

The reigning queen, T’Kyla Hart Johnson, Miss St. Kitts, will pass the crown to one of these talented young women.

This year’s pageant holds particular significance as it moves to the BVI, a country that has never hosted the event. Rupert Van Te Poel, representing the Miss Teen British Virgin Islands Committee, expressed the honor and excitement of being the first nation outside of St. Kitts and Nevis to host this iconic pageant. He emphasized their commitment to making the 42nd edition an “enjoyable, educational, recreational, and meaningful experience” for all participants.

“We are prepared to serve as the most gracious hosts,” said Van Te Poel, “and we thank the Hainesmith Youth Club Committee for entrusting us with this pageant.”

The Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has long been a showcase for the region’s brightest young women, combining talent, intelligence, and cultural pride. With two new territories entering the fray and several countries making a comeback, this year’s event is set to be one for the history books. The excitement is building as the BVI prepares to welcome these young ambassadors of Caribbean culture and talent.