DR. MARK GRANT NAMED CONSULTANT GENERAL SURGEON & ENDOSCOPY SUB-SPECIALIST AT JNF GENERAL HOSPITAL

Dr. Mark Grant, a St. Kitts and Nevis national, has been appointed as the new Consultant General Surgeon and Endoscopy Sub-Specialist at JNF General Hospital. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Grant brings a wealth of expertise in general surgery, including mastectomies and colon surgeries. Previously practicing in Bangor, Maine, he was affiliated with MaineGeneral Medical Center, where he earned high ratings in treating various conditions such as gallbladder disease, hernia surgery, and retroperitoneal inflammation. Dr. Grant is proficient in intensive care medicine and trauma surgery, adding significant value to JNF Hospital’s healthcare team.

Dr. Grant attended the Cayon High School graduating in 1991 and then attended the CFBC graduating class of 1993. He received his medical degree from University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences.

With a proven track record in patient care, his appointment is seen as a major boost to the medical services offered at JNF General Hospital, enhancing both surgical and endoscopic care for patients.