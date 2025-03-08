DR. SHUBHAKAR KARRA PAUL LEADS AUTOPSIES IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS, DISCUSSES FORENSIC IMPROVEMENTS

Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, Forensic Pathologist at the Forensic Sciences Centre in Barbados, played a crucial role as the lead forensic expert conducting autopsies on the 21 individuals discovered aboard a vessel in St. Kitts and Nevis waters on January 29, 2025.

During his visit, Dr. Paul took a moment to engage with Permanent Secretary Mr. Curtis Martin, expressing his profound gratitude to the local forensic and police teams for their dedication to the specialized and meticulous work required in forensic sciences. He commended their efforts in assisting with the complex investigation.

This engagement also created an avenue for meaningful discussions on enhancing the nation’s mortuary services. Key areas of focus included improving the facility’s ambiance, expanding storage capacity, and providing advanced training opportunities for staff and other professionals in the field. The collaboration aims to bolster forensic capabilities in St. Kitts and Nevis, ensuring the highest standards in forensic investigations and post-mortem examinations.

Dr. Paul’s involvement underscores the importance of regional cooperation in forensic sciences, as experts continue to work together to address complex cases and strengthen investigative procedures across the Caribbean