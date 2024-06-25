Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Jamesha Prince-Drew lead St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation on Sightseeing Tour of Port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan

June 25, 2024

Kaohsiung, Taiwan — The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by Mrs. Diani Jamesha Prince-Drew and the rest of the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation, embarked on an insightful sightseeing tour at the Port of Kaohsiung during their official visit to Taiwan. The delegation was warmly received and provided with an extensive historical overview of this pivotal maritime hub.

Kaohsiung Port, situated at the southern extremity of Kaohsiung City, spans six administrative districts. Its extensive hinterland and natural bay have established it as Taiwan’s largest port and the thirteenth-largest port in the world. The port’s strategic location and significant capacity play a crucial role in Taiwan’s economy, making it a central point of interest for international visitors.

During the tour, Dr. Drew and the delegation were briefed on the port’s historical development, infrastructural advancements, and its vital role in global maritime trade. This educational experience not only highlighted the port’s operational capabilities but also underscored the longstanding trade and diplomatic ties between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality and the informative tour, noting the importance of such visits in fostering international cooperation and understanding. Mrs. Diani Jamesha Prince-Drew echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the value of cultural and educational exchanges in strengthening bilateral relationships.

The visit to the Port of Kaohsiung is part of a broader agenda aimed at enhancing economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. The delegation’s itinerary includes various high-level meetings and cultural engagements, further cementing the partnership between the two nations.

As the delegation continues their tour, they remain committed to exploring opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth, reflecting the enduring friendship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.