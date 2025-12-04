HARRIS ERUPTS IN MCKNIGHT: “PAY THE DOUBLE—THE PEOPLE HAVE SUFFERED TOO LONG!”

HEADLINE:

A FIERY, FEARLESS DEMAND FOR RELIEF AS 3RD PRIME MINISTER TORCHES GOVERNMENT WASTE, PRIVATE JETS & A 20-MEMBER NIGERIA EXCURSION

In one of the most explosive and uncompromising presentations of the Save Our St. Kitts & Nevis People’s Rescue Mission Townhall series, Former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris unleashed a blistering, truth-heavy broadside on the Drew administration—declaring that civil servants deserve their DOUBLE SALARY this Christmas, full stop, no excuse, no delay, no political gymnastics.

The moment came after a pointed question from the audience:

“Given the economic stagnation… are double salaries or CBI dividends feasible or advisable at this time?”

Dr. Harris did not hesitate.

He did not soften.

He did not blink.

What followed was a political earthquake in McKnight.

“IF I WAS THERE, I WOULD HAVE PAID A DOUBLE.”

In his trademark calm-but-cutting tone, Harris reminded the packed crowd of McKnight residents of one basic truth:

People are suffering, and government relief is both morally right and economically smart.

He thundered:

“The hardships that people are enduring should not last a whole year. This whole year has been a hard-time year for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Then came the hammer:

“At Christmas, at the very least, bring some relief to the people. When we had COVID in 2021, I paid double salary to help the economy rebound. Put money in the hands of the people and they will help the business environment.”

No ambiguity.

No hedging.

No hiding.

Harris then drove the point home:

“I am all in favour—and I DEMAND—that he pay this double salary. You have suffered too long. No excuse.”

The crowd erupted.

THE BILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION: HOW TO PAY FOR IT?

Harris answered with surgical precision—and lethal political accuracy.

He listed, one by one, the government’s most blatant acts of waste, vanity, and reckless mismanagement, each one a potential source of funds to support the double salary.

Waste #1: The 20-Member Nigeria Delegation

Harris did not mince words:

“Cut out some of the waste. This 20-member delegation to Nigeria—stop that foolishness for a small country.”

He exposed the trip as nothing more than a political excursion camouflaged as cultural diplomacy, a taxpayer-funded festival of excess at a time when citizens can barely afford groceries.

Waste #2: The Barbados–Nigeria Private Jet

The former PM’s voice rose as he condemned the jaw-dropping extravagance:

“This private jet he flew from Barbados to Nigeria—stop that nonsense!”

For many in the audience, it was the first time they heard a prominent national figure publicly confirm what had only been rumoured:

A private jet. During a cost-of-living crisis.

Waste #3: $15,000 Monthly Advisers

Harris’ critique cut deep:

“The $15,000 you’re paying some of those advisers—stop that waste of poor people money.”

With poverty rising and small businesses collapsing, this revelation was gasoline on an already raging fire.

Waste #4: The Christoph Haber Debt Forgiveness

This was the nuclear strike.

“The millions of dollars you forgave Christoph Haber—GET IT BACK. It is the people’s money.”

The audience reacted audibly—shock, disgust, anger.

For Dr. Harris, these examples told one story:

St. Kitts & Nevis is not too poor to pay a double.

It is too poorly led.

THE ECONOMIC ARGUMENT: DOUBLE SALARY MAKES SENSE

Harris also made the technical case:

Double salary = higher December spending.

Higher spending = higher VAT and tax returns.

Higher tax returns = economic rebound.

He paused, then added sharply:

“So it’s not all lost. But I can’t teach him—because he’s hard-headed, Harry, I’m dealing with.”

The room exploded in laughter and applause—McKnight knew exactly who he meant.

THE RESCUE MISSION HAS A NEW BATTLE CRY

Dr. Harris’ message in McKnight was unmistakable:

The people are in pain.

The government is wasting millions.

The double salary is justified, feasible, and overdue.

And perhaps the most piercing message of the night was this:

“This whole year has been a hard-time year.”

A truth every citizen feels in their pockets, their grocery bills, and their mounting struggles.

With his fiery, unapologetic call to action, Dr. Harris has moved the national conversation—forcing the administration into a political corner from which excuses may no longer be acceptable.

The battle lines for Christmas 2025 are now drawn:

Relief vs. Waste.

People vs. Privilege.

Double Salary vs. Double Standards.

And McKnight felt every word.