Choiseul Secondary School wins the 3 rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition



Alite Investors of Choiseul Secondary School, Saint Lucia has captured the title of Regional Schools

Investment Champion in the 3 rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition. Boys on the Hill

Investment of the Grenada Boys Secondary School, Grenada captured the Runner Up position in a keenly

contested competition.

The schools were evaluated on their portfolio value at the end of the competition, and their video

submissions which captured their strategic approach and lessons learned during the competition.

Top recognitions for the video submissions are:

N’Oct’urnal Invests of Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, Saint Lucia – Most Creative

Video Submission. SMSS Prosperity Pioneers of St. Martin’s Secondary School, St. Vincent and the Grenadines –

Most well-presented Strategic Approach.

The Prize Giving ceremony to recognize all the Awardees will take place in the first quarter of 2026.

More details on the Ceremony will be provided in a subsequent media release. Updates will also be

available via the website and social media pages of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

The competition was created to be a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college

students that introduces them to investing while providing the opportunity to experience securities market

activity firsthand. The initiative, which is a collaborative effort of the ECSE, the Eastern Caribbean

Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) and licensed ECSE-member broker dealers, aims to

stimulate an interest in investing among young persons and to create a pathway for young investors to

become active market participants in the future.

We congratulate the Regional Schools Investment Champion, Choiseul Secondary School, and the

runner-up and other awardees. We also express our appreciation to all the schools that participated in the

3 rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition.