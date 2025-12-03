MELVIN EDWARDS SOUNDS THE ALARM — VETERAN REGIONAL ECONOMIC STRATEGIST WARNS THAT THE SSZ/SEZ “THREATENS SOVEREIGNTY, LAND OWNERSHIP AND THE FUTURE OF ST. KITTS & NEVIS”

In one of the most forceful and authoritative interventions yet in the raging national debate over the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ)/Special Economic Zone (SEZ), respected regional finance expert and cultural advocate Melvin Edwards has delivered a blistering, deeply considered warning: the proposed SEZ is not simply bad policy — it is a direct challenge to the sovereignty, land security, and long-term stability of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Edwards, a Kittitian-Nevisian whose résumé spans 50 years of public service, regional economic management, credit union development, regulatory reform, and cultural stewardship, said he was compelled to speak “as a citizen, patriot, and professional” disturbed by the “unusual speed, vague legislation, and potentially dangerous discretion” embedded in the SEZ law.

In a sweeping, highly analytical commentary, Edwards argued that the scale of the development — including an estimated 10,000-person enclave on Nevis — risks creating what he diplomatically termed an “insertion,” one that could overwhelm the island’s landmass, population size, and fragile resource base. He warned that the proposal threatens ancestral land ownership, a sacred cultural pillar of Nevisian identity, and may already be tainted by “material conflicts” linked to land sales dating back several years.

Edwards condemned the rushed parliamentary process, comparing it unfavourably to urgent national legislation long requested by civil society but left untouched. He urged Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier Mark Brantley to show humility, courage, and statesmanship by repealing the law and restarting consultations — just as Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley did earlier this year when she withdrew controversial wiretapping legislation after public outcry.

“This is a moment of legacy,” Edwards declared. “Storms pass. But decisions about land, sovereignty, and national identity endure.”