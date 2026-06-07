Hakim Blackmoore Graduates in Taiwan with BA in Journalism and Mass Communication

St. Kitts and Nevis Cultural Ambassador Celebrated for Academic Success, Sportsmanship and National Representation

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, June 7, 2026 — Another proud son of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has achieved academic success on the international stage, as Mr. Hakim Blackmoore has graduated from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan) extended warm congratulations to Mr. Blackmoore, describing his achievement as the result of perseverance, discipline and dedication.

“His perseverance and dedication to his studies have paid off,” the Embassy stated, while noting that Mr. Blackmoore, who is regarded as one of the Federation’s cultural ambassadors, has continued to represent St. Kitts and Nevis with pride throughout his academic journey in Taiwan.

Before pursuing studies in Taiwan, Mr. Blackmoore worked with the Education Media Unit in Basseterre, where he was involved in media and communications-related work. His decision to further his education in Journalism and Mass Communication reflects both his professional background and his commitment to developing skills that can contribute meaningfully to media, storytelling, national communication and cultural representation.

During his time in Taiwan, Mr. Blackmoore was not only focused on academics. According to the Embassy, he made valuable contributions to cultural exchange initiatives and proudly represented St. Kitts and Nevis in both basketball and football tournaments.

He also excelled as a student-athlete, competing for the university’s football team and participating in athletics, demonstrating the same discipline, energy and competitive spirit that marked his academic success.

His graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Donya L. Francis, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassador to Taiwan, who personally extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Blackmoore on reaching this significant milestone.

Ambassador Francis also wished him every success in his future endeavours, as he now leaves Taiwan equipped with academic training, international experience and a strong record of national representation.

Mr. Blackmoore’s accomplishment adds to the growing list of St. Kitts and Nevis students who continue to distinguish themselves in Taiwan through scholarship, leadership, culture, sports and service.

His journey stands as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through determination, discipline and a deep commitment to country.