Ghana’s Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Appointed New Commonwealth Secretary General, at CHOGM in Samoa

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s esteemed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been appointed as the new Commonwealth Secretary General, a historic milestone as she becomes one of the few Africans to hold this prestigious role. Botchwey’s appointment is a testament to her distinguished career in diplomacy and her commitment to regional and international collaboration.

Currently, Botchwey is in Apia, Samoa, where she’s attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) alongside Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Their presence at CHOGM underscores Ghana’s active role on the global stage and Botchwey’s dedication to Commonwealth values of cooperation, peace, and sustainable development.

Known for her extensive work in foreign policy and regional integration, Botchwey has been pivotal in strengthening Ghana’s diplomatic relations and advancing Africa’s role in global governance. Her expertise in international relations and her commitment to unity among Commonwealth nations are expected to bring a renewed focus on key issues, from sustainable development and climate action to education and healthcare.

In her new capacity, Hon. Botchwey will lead the Commonwealth Secretariat, which serves 56 member states across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific. Her appointment is a significant moment for Ghana and the Commonwealth as she prepares to guide the organization into a new era of international cooperation and progress.