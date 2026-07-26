ST. CROIX POLICE OFFICER EUSTACE CHARLES DIES FOLLOWING EARLY-MORNING AMBUSH

Governor says the 51-year-old Executive Security Officer was blocked in by several individuals while leaving home to report for duty

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — The Virgin Islands is mourning the tragic loss of Police Officer Eustace Charles, who died following an early-morning ambush in the Williams Delight community of St. Croix on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Charles, 51, was a member of the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Executive Security Unit and was assigned to the security detail of Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. said Charles was leaving his home at approximately 5:00 to 5:30 a.m. to report for duty when his vehicle was reportedly blocked by several individuals.

“He was ambushed by several individuals who opened fire on him,” Governor Bryan said during a Government House briefing.

The VIPD said its 911 Emergency Call Center received a report from Williams Delight at approximately 5:50 a.m. Responding officers discovered Charles unresponsive inside his vehicle. Emergency personnel later confirmed that he had died.

Investigators reportedly used the territory’s surveillance-camera system to identify and track vehicles believed to have been connected to the incident. Governor Bryan said several people had been taken into custody as persons of interest, multiple firearms had been recovered and search warrants had been executed.

Authorities had not publicly announced formal charges against those individuals at the time of publication. No possible motive has been officially disclosed.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Governor Bryan described Charles as a valued and dependable public servant who carried out his responsibilities with professionalism, commitment and a deep sense of duty.

“I am shocked, heartbroken and angered by the tragic shooting death of Executive Security Officer Eustace Charles,” Bryan said.

He extended condolences to Charles’ family, loved ones, fellow officers and colleagues across the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor.

Police Commissioner Mario Brooks also expressed profound sadness, saying Charles served the community with honour and dedication.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the US Virgin Islands law-enforcement community. Investigations remain active, and officials are urging anyone with credible information to contact the VIPD, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or Crime Stoppers USVI.

Times Caribbean extends sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and loved ones of Officer Eustace Charles during this deeply difficult period.