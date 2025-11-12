GUMBS DEMANDS TRUTH: PAM DEPUTY LEADER CALLS OUT MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS OVER MYSTERIOUS REMOVAL OF PS MIGUEL FLEMMING



— “Transparency begins with honesty,” says Gumbs as silence from the Agriculture Minister deepens suspicions and outrage

In a bold and blistering statement that has sent political shockwaves across St. Kitts, People’s Action Movement (PAM) Deputy Leader and Candidate for Constituency #4, Azard Gumbs, is calling on Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins, to “come clean” and explain the fate of Permanent Secretary Miguel Flemming, amid growing rumours that he has been quietly removed from his post.

For more than a week, whispers within the Ministry of Agriculture have suggested that Flemming—himself a proud son of Old Road and constituent of Duggins—has been unceremoniously replaced without any official announcement or justification. The reported appointment of a new Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Thompson, has only fueled further confusion and anger.

Gumbs did not mince words in his public post:

“As PAM’s Candidate for Constituency Four, I’m calling on Minister Samal Duggins to break his silence and clarify the status of PS Miguel Flemming. Accountability begins with honesty.”

He continued:

“It’s being said that Miguel Flemming has been removed as Permanent Secretary of Agriculture. And if the rumors are true, then we have a serious problem. For over a week now, rumors have been circulating about this removal, yet there has been no statement from the Minister or the Ministry. The silence speaks volumes.”

Leadership or Secrecy?

The political undertones of this controversy cut deep. Gumbs accused Duggins—a fellow Old Roader and the sitting representative for Constituency #4—of turning his back on one of his own.

“If the rumors are true, a son of Old Road has been removed without explanation or respect. If the rumors are true, Samal Duggins has removed one of his very own constituents without a word to the public. If the rumors are true, then this is not leadership—it is secrecy.”

This hard-hitting critique underscores what Gumbs calls a pattern of opacity within the Drew administration—a government that campaigned on transparency and accountability but continues to make major personnel decisions behind closed doors.

“The removal of a Permanent Secretary is not a small matter,” Gumbs stressed. “It affects the leadership and direction of an entire ministry, and the people have a right to know why.”

A Crisis of Credibility in the Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture has already been under fire for policy drift and administrative confusion, with farmers and staff reportedly frustrated by what insiders describe as “a leadership vacuum.”

If Flemming’s removal proves true, analysts say it would mark another destabilizing shakeup in a ministry that has struggled with continuity and public confidence since Duggins took the helm.

The unconfirmed appointment of Ag. PS Thompson—reportedly without consultation or announcement—adds to a perception that decisions are being made in political silence rather than public accountability.

“Questions Need Answers” — Gumbs Fires the Final Shot

Gumbs ended his statement with a pointed demand:

“Samal, you cannot preach transparency and good governance, then make major decisions behind closed doors. The people deserve answers.”

He punctuated the post with the hashtag #QuestionsNeedAnswers, echoing a sentiment that is quickly gaining traction among constituents and civil servants alike.

With this latest confrontation, Gumbs has positioned himself as the voice of accountability in Constituency #4—calling out not just an administrative mystery, but what he frames as a moral failure of leadership.

As one political observer put it:

“If a Permanent Secretary can be removed in silence, what else is happening that the public doesn’t know about?”

Until Minister Duggins or the Office of the Prime Minister breaks their silence, the mystery of Miguel Flemming’s status remains unsolved—and the questions only grow louder.