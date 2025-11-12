Natalie John of The Dreamy Group to Speak at the Inaugural Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Celebrating Sisterhood, Collaboration, and the Launch of the Natalie John Brand

Basseterre, St. Kitts — [November 12, 2025] — Award-winning Caribbean entrepreneur and founder of The Dreamy Group, Natalie John, will represent St. Kitts and St. Lucia at the inaugural Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat in Turks & Caicos, hosted by Stacy Cox, CEO of the Turks & Caicos Tourism Board.

Natalie joins an esteemed panel titled “You Can Sit With Us: Sisterhood Over Competition”, alongside regional powerhouses Petra Roach, Beverly Nicholson-Doty, and Roseanne Farrington. This dynamic discussion will explore how women in business and tourism can foster mentorship, collaboration, and allyship, redefining leadership through authenticity and community.

“I’m honored to be part of this transformative conversation about sisterhood and empowerment,” said Natalie John, Founder and CEO of The Dreamy Group. “When women unite, industries evolve. My mission has always been to model collaboration over competition, because when one woman wins, we all win.”

For more than 25 years, Natalie John has built a regional legacy through The Dreamy Group, a collective of lifestyle and event brands that includes:

• Dreamy Weddings – full-service destination wedding and event planning across 13 Caribbean islands.

• Dreamy Florals & Event Planners – bespoke floral, décor, and event design services.

• Dreamy Rentals – high-end event furnishings and décor solutions.

• Dreamy Concierge – curated travel and lifestyle services.

• Dreamy Properties – luxury short-term stays and event venues.

Under Natalie’s leadership, The Dreamy Group has become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and luxury in the Caribbean wedding and event industry.

As she marks a new chapter in her entrepreneurial journey, Natalie is also unveiling the Natalie John Brand, a personal platform dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs, promoting visibility, and inspiring confidence across the Caribbean and beyond.

“For years, I’ve helped couples and clients create their dream moments through The Dreamy Group,” Natalie shared. “Now, I want to help women create their dream paths. The Natalie John Brand is about showing up, shining confidently, and supporting one another because when we share our stories, we all rise.”

Through this new personal initiative, Natalie plans to expand her influence as a mentor, speaker, and advocate for women in leadership, championing her guiding philosophy:

“Sharing my journey to empower yours.”

⸻

About The Dreamy Group

Founded by Natalie John, The Dreamy Group is a Caribbean-based collective of brands curating life’s most beautiful moments through weddings, florals, events, concierge services, and properties. With a reputation for creative excellence and professionalism, The Dreamy Group continues to innovate across 13 Caribbean destinations while supporting the growth of women and small businesses regionally.

⸻

Media Contact:

The Dreamy Group

info@nataliejohn.com

www.nataliejohn.com

Instagram: @natalienjohn | Meta: natalienjohnofficial