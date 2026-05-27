Grenada Opposition Leader Demands Urgent Probe Into Alleged Misconduct Involving Nigerian Delegation Hosted for African Liberation Day

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, May 27 — Grenada’s Opposition Leader, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, has called for a formal government investigation following serious allegations involving members of a Nigerian delegation hosted in Grenada for African Liberation Day activities.

Pierre, who serves as Grenada’s Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South East, raised the matter on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday morning, stating that she had personally received troubling accounts from relatives and individuals connected to the alleged incidents.

According to Pierre, the allegations involve claims that female hotel workers at multiple establishments in the south of the island were subjected to inappropriate and distressing conduct by members of the visiting delegation. No public confirmation of formal charges or police findings has yet been cited, and the claims remain allegations pending investigation.

“I first had a call from a mother who was almost in tears about the experience of her daughter at one of our hotels in the south,” Pierre told Parliament. “Subsequently, two persons spoke to me, actually detailing their own personal experiences.”

Pierre said the number and seriousness of the reports should have prompted urgent action from the authorities. She argued that government should not wait for a formal police complaint before taking steps to determine whether workers were placed at risk.

“I’m raising this because I believe it is loud enough that it should have triggered some form of serious investigation into these allegations,” Pierre said. “We don’t need an official police report to trigger a serious investigation into all of these allegations that are floating around.”

The Opposition Leader also claimed that some accounts referred to similar alleged incidents involving previous delegations months earlier, raising concerns about whether there may be a wider pattern requiring immediate review.

In one particularly concerning account, Pierre said she was told that an affected worker was advised to report the matter to her superiors but was hesitant because of fear surrounding her employment.

“One of the individuals was advised to report what happened to her superiors,” Pierre said. “Her concern was the fear of losing her job.”

Pierre further stated that she had been reliably informed that at least one hotel had reportedly suspended certain services the previous night in response to the allegations. She said this detail, if accurate, underscored the seriousness of the matter and the need for transparency.

“This is not something to be treated lightly,” she told Parliament. “I expect to hear that an investigation is launched.”

The allegations strike at a sensitive intersection of worker protection, tourism-sector accountability, diplomatic hospitality, and Grenada’s international partnerships. While African Liberation Day celebrations are intended to strengthen cultural, historical, and people-to-people ties between Africa and the Caribbean, Pierre’s intervention has placed national attention on whether proper safeguards were in place for frontline workers assigned to serve visiting guests.

The matter now places pressure on the Government of Grenada to respond clearly: whether an investigation has been launched, whether hotel managements have submitted reports, whether affected workers are being supported, and whether any visiting delegates are the subject of formal complaints.

Pierre’s call is likely to intensify public scrutiny in the coming days, particularly as Grenadians await official word from the relevant ministries, law enforcement, and hospitality-sector authorities.

For now, the central question remains whether the government will move quickly to establish the facts, protect affected workers, and reassure the public that allegations of this nature will be handled with seriousness, fairness, and transparency