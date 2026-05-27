Sint Maarten ICT Department delegation undertakes study visit to Vilnius to explore Lithuania’s digital government experience

VILNIUS – (May 26, 2026) A delegation from the ICT Department of Sint Maarten is visiting Vilnius, Lithuania, from 25–29 May 2026 for a focused study visit on digital government transformation, organized by the NRD consultancy team.

The visit forms part of Sint Maarten’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national digital government capabilities, improve the quality and accessibility of public services, and draw on international experience to support the country’s digital transformation journey.

Photo 3: Viktoras Kamarevcevas (VSSA, Head of Digital Initiatives Department), Ieva Žilionienė (Norway Registers Development (NRD), Chief Consulting Officer) , Chard Charles (GoSM, ICT – Senior Policy Officer/Project Manager), Femi Badejo (GoSM, ICT – Head of Department), Michel Williams (GoSM, ICT – Senior Policy Officer/Project Manager)

Topic: Digital identity, digital signature, eID, and digital wallet development prospects Photo 2: Viktoras Kamarevcevas (VSSA, Head of Digital Initiatives Department), Tomas Misevičius (Director, State Digital Solutions Agency (VSSA), Femi Badejo (GoSM, ICT – Head of Department), Chard Charles (GoSM, ICT – Senior Policy Officer/Project Manager), Michel Williams (GoSM, ICT – Senior Policy Officer/Project Manager) Photo 1: Tatsiana Lahuta Kuru (NRD, Senior Project Manager), Chard Charles (GoSM, ICT – Senior Policy Officer/Project Manager), Žydrūnas Nevardauskas (VSSA, Head of Digital Solutions Division), Femi Badejo (GoSM, ICT – Head of Department), Michel Williams (GoSM, ICT – Senior Policy Officer/Project Manager)

The delegation includes Femi Badejo, Head of the ICT Department; Chard Charles, Senior Policy Officer /Project Manager; and Michel Williams, Senior Policy Officer / Project Manager.

The study visit is designed to provide Sint Maarten’s ICT team with direct exposure to Lithuania’s digital government ecosystem, which is recognized for its strong institutional coordination, mature digital public infrastructure, and practical experience in delivering digital services at scale.

Throughout the week-long programme, the delegation will meet with key Lithuanian institutions involved in digital government development, including the State Digital Solutions Agency, Innovation Agency / GovTech Lab Lithuania, the State Data Agency, the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Enterprise Centre of Registers. The programme also includes working sessions with NRD Companies, a long-standing partner of the Sint Maarten ICT Department, which has been supporting the country’s Digital Government Transformation Project since 2022. The St. Maarten delegation has already met with the NRD Companies and the VSSA – State Digital Solutions Agency of Lithuania (Valstybės skaitmeninių sprendimų agentūra), the national public-sector institution responsible for developing and managing key state digital services, shared IT solutions, and digital government infrastructure.

The discussions will cover priority areas directly relevant to Sint Maarten’s digital transformation agenda, including digital government operating models, institutional roles and responsibilities, shared digital services, e-service delivery, digital identity, e-signature and trust services, data governance, open data, interoperability, core registries, cybersecurity, and the practical introduction of artificial intelligence in public services.

A key value of the study visit is the opportunity to move beyond theory and learn from institutions that have implemented digital government solutions in practice. Through exchanges with Lithuanian counterparts, the delegation will explore how digital transformation is coordinated across government, how shared infrastructure is governed and funded, and what operational and technical arrangements are needed to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable digital services.

The programme will also provide an opportunity to reflect on how relevant lessons from Lithuania’s experience can be adapted to Sint Maarten’s specific institutional and national context. Attention will be given to approaches that can support stronger coordination across government, more user-centered service delivery, improved data management, greater cybersecurity resilience, and more efficient use of shared digital infrastructure.

Ieva Žilionienė, Chief consulting Officer at NRD: “NRD Companies has been privileged to support Sint Maarten through technical advisory services for several years, and this study visit is an excellent opportunity to continue that cooperation through practical exchange. Lithuania’s digital transformation has been shaped by more than three decades of reforms in digital public services, infrastructure, data governance, trust services, cybersecurity, and institutional capacity.

The programme gives the delegation direct exposure to Lithuanian institutions that are shaping and implementing this transformation in practice. No country can simply copy and paste another country’s model, but open discussion about what worked, what did not, and why, is extremely valuable. We are happy to share Lithuania’s practical reform experience with Sint Maarten as you shape their own digital government journey”.

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About the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP)

The Digital Government Transformation Project supports the Government of Sint Maarten in modernizing digital public services, cybersecurity, data governance, and interoperability, strengthening institutional capacity and national resilience in the digital era.

The project is implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is funded through a $12 million grant from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands, and managed by the World Bank.