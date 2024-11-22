St. Kitts’ Pastor Claude Lake Appointed Dean of IT at Shelton State Community College

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – In a groundbreaking career milestone, St. Kitts-born technologist and pastor Claude Lake has been named Dean of Information Technology and C.A. Fredd Campus Administrator at Shelton State Community College. This appointment positions Lake as the institution’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), further solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader in education and technology.

The College’s official announcement praised Lake’s extensive contributions and expertise, stating, “The College is pleased to announce that Mr. Claude Lake is the College’s new Dean of Information Technology and C.A. Fredd Campus Administrator. In this capacity, he will serve as the College’s Chief Information Officer.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Lake has been with Shelton State since 2004, serving in roles including Associate Dean of Information Technology Services and Software Development Manager. His academic qualifications, which include a Master’s Degree in Management with a concentration in Information Systems, complement his 15+ years of hands-on experience in software engineering, IT support, and project management.

Beyond the classroom and boardroom, Lake is a dedicated minister, mentor, and coach, balancing his spiritual calling with a profound commitment to technological advancement.

Technical Mastery

Lake’s credentials are impressive, with proficiency in a wide range of programming languages and tools, including C++, SQL, Microsoft Visual Studio, and SharePoint. As a Microsoft Certified Application Developer and Professional, Lake has consistently driven innovation in software development and IT infrastructure.

His notable contributions at Shelton State include the design and implementation of critical software applications, administration of the Luminis Portal and Self-Service Banner, and leadership in advancing the College’s IT systems to meet evolving demands.

A Trailblazer from St. Kitts

Lake’s journey from his Caribbean roots to the pinnacle of academic and technological leadership in the United States serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals. His appointment is not only a win for Shelton State but a point of pride for the St. Kitts community, which celebrates his achievements.

As Dean of Information Technology, Lake is poised to spearhead initiatives that will enhance the College’s technological footprint and ensure it remains at the forefront of innovation in education.

Claude Lake exemplifies excellence in every arena, embodying the essence of a true growth leader and global ambassador for his homeland.