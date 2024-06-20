GRA Engages Caribbean Ministers and Energy Leaders to Advance Renewable Energy Agenda

The Global Renewables Alliance (GRA) recently engaged with Caribbean ministers and energy leaders to further the renewable energy agenda in the region. H.E. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, and Domestic Transport for St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasized the region’s commitment: “We are putting our very limited resources in the game. We are not looking for sympathy, we are looking for partnerships.”

Invited by the European Commission, the GRA held meetings with prominent figures including:

H.E. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Energy and Business Development, Barbados

H.E. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, and Domestic Transport, St. Kitts and Nevis

Mahender Sharma, CEO of the Guyana Energy Agency

Judith Ephraim, Programme Director for Sustainable Energy at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

Andrew Millet, CEO of the Regulatory Commission, Grenada

Leslie Smith, Director of the Renewable Energy Division of the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, Grenada

Keisha Reid, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Barbados

Delano Scantlebury, Acting Projects Director, Barbados

Destine Gay, Senior Technical Officer of the Energy Division, Barbados

Ellen Martínez de Cooreman, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of the Dominican Republic to Belgium and Luxembourg

Clemens Findeisen, Team Leader Euroclima, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH

Kyle Farnum, Programme Manager – Energy, EU Delegation to Barbados

Luca Trinchieri, Team Leader for the Green Deal Partnership with the Caribbean from the EU Delegation to Barbados

The discussions focused on accelerating renewable energy deployment to ensure a clean, secure, and equitable energy future for Caribbean nations. Key challenges, opportunities, and potential partnerships were thoroughly explored.

The Caribbean nations’ ambitious plans showcase their vast potential in wind power, solar PV, geothermal energy, and hydropower, along with a strong interest in long-duration energy storage (LDES) and green hydrogen. However, as small island states, they face significant challenges related to grid infrastructure, financing, and supply chains, echoing the priorities identified in GRA’s #3xRenewables action agenda.

The GRA remains dedicated to fostering collaboration to support Caribbean islands in realizing their renewable energy potential and achieving the global #3xRenewables target. It’s #Time4Action.