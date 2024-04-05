WHO GOT NEXT? Speculation Abounds Over Next Leader of People’s Action Movement”

“Former Deputy Prime Minister Honorable Shawn Richards has announced that he will not seek reelection for leadership of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) when his tenure concludes next month. Richards, a prominent figure within the 53-year-old opposition party, has effectively stepped down, leaving a leadership void that has captured the attention of the entire nation.With Richards’ departure from the leadership position, speculation runs rampant as to who will emerge as the next leader of the storied PAM. The announcement has sparked intense interest across the political landscape, with many wondering who will step up to fill the void and guide the party forward.Several names have emerged as potential contenders to lead the PAM into its next chapter:

1. **Jonel Powell:** As the Party Deputy Leader, Powell is positioned as a frontrunner for the leadership role. With his experience and stature within the party, Powell may be seen as a natural successor to Richards.

2. **Natasha Grey:** Served as the Party General Secretary, and currently serves as a Deputy Political Leaderr , Grey brings a wealth of organizational experience to the table. Her leadership skills and dedication to the party could make her a strong candidate for the top position.

3. **Azard Gumbs:** As the Party Chairman, Gumbs wields significant influence within PAM. His strategic acumen and understanding of party dynamics could make him a compelling choice for leadership.

4. **Carlene Henry-Morton:** A former Permanent Secretary and ex-principal of BHS, Henry-Morton’s background in administration and education could offer a unique perspective to the leadership of PAM. Her experience in both the public and private sectors may resonate with party members seeking a fresh direction.As speculation swirls, the future of PAM hangs in the balance. The decision on who will lead the party forward will have far-reaching implications for the political landscape of the nation. With the leadership transition imminent, all eyes are on PAM as it navigates this pivotal moment in its storied history.