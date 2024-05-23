PLP Hosts Vibrant Townhall Meeting in Constituency #7, Dr. Harris Delivers Stirring Address

The People’s Labour Party (PLP) hosted a tremendously successful townhall meeting in Constituency #7, drawing a diverse and enthusiastic crowd eager to engage with party leaders and discuss pressing issues facing the nation. Led by Chairman for #7, Elmar Martines, the meeting kicked off with an opening prayer by Mrs. Tasha Deposoir Gordon and the playing of the national anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the evening.

Martines delivered opening remarks, highlighting urgent issues in the constituency, including the hillside reinforcement project in Phillip’s Village and the rebuilding of JOWPS. Special remarks from Ms. Wendy Phipps addressed the country’s current challenges, emphasizing the need for leadership that prioritizes the people over personal interests.

Azziwah Niles Jones urged citizens to be courageous in demanding accountability from the government, while Marlon Brown shed light on the prevalence of mental illness in the community due to economic hardship.

Ms. Shannice Allen introduced Dr. Harris, underscoring his dedication to serving the poor and his track record of effective leadership, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Harris delivered a powerful presentation, criticizing government ministers for extravagant spending and lackluster performance. He reaffirmed his commitment to the people and expressed his intent to return as Prime Minister with their support.

The event, held at Ottleys Community Center, attracted a full house and garnered warm reception for Dr. Harris, the beloved representative of Constituency #7. Attendees included members of the business and church communities, as well as Ambassador Ian Patches Liburd and PLP National Chairperson Wendy Phipps.

The townhall meeting served as a platform for open dialogue and collective action, reaffirming the PLP’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people and ushering in positive change for St. Kitts and Nevis.