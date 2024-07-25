DERYCK PARRY DID NOT APPROVE: MISSING FROM SPECTACULAR NEVIS CRICKET WALL OF FAME

DERYCK PARRY MISSING FROM VAUGHN ANSLYN’S CRICKET WALL OF FAME

Nevis, 24 July 2024 — Renowned artist Vaughn Anslyn has once again showcased his exceptional talent with the creation of a magnificent Cricket Wall of Fame at the ETW Park in Nevis. This stunning masterpiece features breathtaking portraits of Nevisian cricketers who have represented the West Indies in Test cricket. Among the celebrated icons displayed are Elquemedo Willet, Runako Morton, Stuart Williams, Keith Atherton, Kieran Powell, and Carl Tuckett. However, the glaring omission of legendary cricketer Deryck Parry has ignited a wave of controversy.

Sources indicate that Deryck Parry did not grant permission for his likeness to be used in the Wall of Fame. In fact, reports suggest that Parry even threatened legal action if his image were included. This has left many cricket fans and community members bewildered and upset.

Glendale Herbert, a vocal critic of Parry’s decision, remarked, “Deryck Parry does not own the exclusive rights to his likeness, especially given his representation of St. Kitts and Nevis at the national level while playing for the West Indies. He is a public figure.”

Minister of Sports Hon. Troy Liburd expressed his thoughts on the initiative: “This was a joint effort from the Ministry of Sports Nevis, Disaster Management Nevis, and of course the living legend Vaughn Anslyn. It started as a simple idea to honor our West Indies cricketers, but you know Vaughn has the ability to bring things to life.”

The Cricket Wall of Fame stands as a testament to the rich cricketing history of Nevis, capturing the spirit and achievements of its greatest players. Yet, the absence of Parry has cast a shadow over what would otherwise be a universally celebrated tribute.

Fans and locals are encouraged to visit the ETW Park to view this extraordinary work of art and honor the cricketers who have made Nevis proud on the international stage. Vaughn Anslyn’s dedication and artistic prowess have created a lasting legacy that will inspire future generations of cricketers.

For more details, visit the ETW Park and witness the exceptional artistry of Vaughn Anslyn, celebrating the legends of Nevisian cricket.