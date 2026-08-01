GOLDEN GIRL! ADAEJAH HODGE STRIKES HISTORIC COMMONWEALTH GOLD FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Twenty-year-old sprint sensation storms to women’s 200-metre title in 22.07 seconds, becoming the territory’s first female Commonwealth Games athletics champion

GLASGOW, Scotland, August 1, 2026 — Times Caribbean

Adaejah Hodge has delivered a golden chapter in British Virgin Islands sporting history.

The 20-year-old sprint star powered to victory in the women’s 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday, July 31, stopping the clock at an impressive 22.07 seconds at Scotstoun Stadium.

It was fast. It was commanding. And it was historic.

With the victory, Hodge became the first woman representing the British Virgin Islands to capture a Commonwealth Games athletics title, placing her name permanently among the territory’s greatest sporting figures. Commonwealth Sport had identified the milestone before the final, noting that Hodge was seeking the BVI’s first women’s Commonwealth athletics crown. She delivered when it mattered most.

Hodge entered the final as the athlete to beat after producing a sensational 22.01-second performance in the semifinals, establishing a new Commonwealth Games record and sending a powerful warning to the rest of the field.

Under the Glasgow lights, she handled the pressure.

Running with confidence and control, the young Virgin Islander attacked the bend before opening her stride down the home straight. Her strength over the closing metres proved decisive as she raced clear and secured the biggest senior international title of her rapidly rising career.

The gold medal represents far more than an individual achievement. For the British Virgin Islands, one of the smallest territories competing at the Games, Hodge’s performance is another reminder that Caribbean sporting excellence is not measured by population size.

Small islands can produce giant moments.

Hodge’s Glasgow triumph also continues a spectacular 2026 season. Competing for the University of Georgia, she captured both the NCAA indoor and outdoor 200-metre championships and produced record-breaking performances across the collegiate circuit. Her outdoor campaign included a remarkable 21.68-second run over 200 metres and a 10.63-second performance in the 100 metres, both listed by the university among her major collegiate achievements.

She also represented the British Virgin Islands at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she served as a flag bearer and advanced to the women’s 200-metre semifinals.

But Glasgow now belongs to her.

Hodge stood at the centre of the Commonwealth stage carrying the colours of the British Virgin Islands, having transformed years of promise into a senior championship gold medal.

Her victory will resonate across Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada, Jost Van Dyke and throughout the wider Caribbean, where another young regional athlete has shown what is possible through talent, preparation and determination.

At just 20 years old, Adaejah Hodge is already a Commonwealth champion.

And her journey may only be beginning.