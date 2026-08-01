GOLDEN AGAIN! THEA LAFOND SOARS TO HISTORIC COMMONWEALTH TITLE FOR DOMINICA

Olympic champion completes her Commonwealth Games medal collection with a commanding 14.60-metre leap in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 30, 2026 — Times Caribbean

Dominica’s golden queen has delivered again.

Thea LaFond captured the women’s triple jump title at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, producing a massive 14.60-metre leap to secure the Caribbean nation’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal.

LaFond took control from the opening round and remained comfortably ahead of the field. Her winning mark, recorded with a legal following wind of 0.7 metres per second, proved untouchable as the competition unfolded at Scotstoun Stadium.

Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith claimed silver with 14.04 metres, while compatriot Shantae Foreman completed an all-Caribbean podium by earning bronze with 13.96 metres.

A COMPLETE COMMONWEALTH MEDAL SET

The victory completed a remarkable Commonwealth Games journey for LaFond.

She secured bronze at Gold Coast 2018 before upgrading to silver at Birmingham 2022. Now, 12 years after making her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow in 2014, she finally stands atop the podium as champion.

Her latest achievement also delivered Dominica’s first medal of the Glasgow Games and the country’s first Commonwealth Games gold in any sport.

Speaking after the historic performance, LaFond said she was deeply proud to represent Dominica and hoped the moment would resonate with Dominicans at home and throughout the diaspora.

“We’re small but mighty — quality over quantity,” LaFond declared.

DOMINICA’S HISTORY-MAKER

LaFond has become one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished active track and field athletes.

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, she produced a national-record leap of 15.02 metres to capture Dominica’s first Olympic medal—also gold. Earlier that year, she became the country’s first global athletics champion by winning the World Indoor triple jump title.

Her Commonwealth triumph adds another historic chapter to that extraordinary record.

From Commonwealth bronze to silver and now gold. From world indoor champion to Olympic champion. LaFond continues to carry Dominica’s flag onto the biggest stages in international sport—and keeps bringing it home draped in gold.

Congratulations to Thea LaFond, Commonwealth Games champion and proud daughter of Dominica.