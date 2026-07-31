AFTER FOUR YEARS, FEWER THAN 10 KEY PROJECTS? PM DREW’S MEDIA TOUR PUTS GOVERNMENT’S CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT RECORD UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Comparison with 2015–2020 Team Unity period highlights second cruise pier, island-wide road programme, Old Road Bay, transport terminals, housing, health and security infrastructure — alongside major CBI-backed hotel openings

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 31, 2026 — Times Caribbean

After nearly four years in office, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and members of his Federal Cabinet are leading journalists across St. Kitts on a Government-organised tour of what the administration describes as its key capital and national development projects.

The tour is intended to demonstrate progress.

But it may also place the Drew administration’s capital-development record under its sharpest public microscope yet.

With fewer than 10 key projects reportedly forming the centrepiece of the exercise, questions are mounting over whether the scale of new development since August 2022 matches the Government’s repeated language of transformation, sustainable development and economic renewal.

And the comparison becoming increasingly difficult to avoid is with the first five years of the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration, when a considerably broader range of major public infrastructure projects was being implemented while significant private-sector and CBI-supported hospitality developments were also coming on stream.

That does not mean every project started between 2015 and 2020 was completed within that exact five-year window. Some continued afterward. Nor should private hotels be confused with government capital expenditure.

But the development footprint documented during that period was substantial.

FROM MEDIA TOUR TO DEVELOPMENT SCORECARD

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Friday’s tour will expose journalists to projects that are under construction, undergoing rehabilitation or already delivering public services.

The media will hear from ministers, engineers, contractors, technical personnel and project managers on financing, timelines, employment, project scope and anticipated economic and social benefits.

That degree of access is welcome.

But after almost four years, the tour inevitably becomes something more than an information exercise.

It becomes a scorecard.

Because voters are now in a position to ask not merely what Government plans to do, but what has actually been built, substantially advanced and delivered since 2022.

And when that record is placed beside the volume of projects pursued during the previous administration’s first term, the contrast is likely to fuel an already heated national debate.

TEAM UNITY’S FIRST FIVE YEARS: SECOND CRUISE PIER, ROADS AND OLD ROAD BAY

Official government records from the Team Unity period document several major capital programmes.

The second cruise pier at Port Zante was constructed to expand St. Kitts’ capacity for large cruise vessels. By December 2019, the new pier allowed four cruise ships to be accommodated simultaneously at Port Zante. (sknis.gov.kn)

Then there was the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The 2020 Budget recorded an investment of approximately EC$71 million to upgrade the Island Main Road, while then Prime Minister Harris described the programme as a roughly EC$69 million resurfacing investment. (sknis.gov.kn)

The Old Road Bay reconstruction and coastal-protection project was another major undertaking, addressing a longstanding stretch of roadway exposed to rockfall and coastal hazards.

Government’s later national development reporting records the Island Main Road and Old Road Bay projects as comprehensive capital programmes covering approximately 38 kilometres combined, implemented from 2018 through 2022. (Government of St. Kitts and Nevis)

That distinction matters: the projects were initiated and heavily advanced under Team Unity’s first term, though portions continued beyond 2020.

FERRY TERMINAL. BUS TERMINALS. BASSETERRE INFRASTRUCTURE.

The Harris administration also pointed to the construction of the modern Ferry Terminal, the East and West Bus Line Terminals, and traffic-management infrastructure as part of the revitalisation of Basseterre.

These were cited together with the cruise pier, road programme and Old Road Bay works in the administration’s own 2020 account of its first-term infrastructure record. (NIA)

Again, these were tangible pieces of infrastructure.

Not proposals.

Not conceptual drawings.

Not simply announcements of future intentions.

They represented visible additions or substantial upgrades to the country’s physical infrastructure.

SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE ALSO EXPANDED

The development programme extended into national security.

Government’s 2020 capital-project documentation listed a new Coast Guard Base as completed and being furnished, while construction of the Sandy Point Police Station complex was advancing.

The Sandy Point project was designed to accommodate police, Fire and Rescue personnel and court functions. (Ministry of Finance (MOF) |)

On Nevis, the Newcastle Police Station was another substantial security project undertaken during the Team Unity era.

Construction began in 2018 on the approximately EC$3.7 million, 15,312-square-foot facility, financed initially by the Nevis Island Administration, with federal support sought because national security is a federal responsibility. (NIA)

That distinction is important: it was an NIA-led project during the Team Unity period rather than solely a Federal Government capital project.

JUSTICE INFRASTRUCTURE WAS EXPANDED

The period also saw expansion of the justice system’s physical and institutional capacity.

Official budget documents record the establishment of a second High Court Chamber in the Sir Lee Moore Judicial Complex, accompanying the appointment of a second High Court judge and contributing to efforts to reduce case backlogs. (Saint Kitts & Nevis MFA)

That is more precise than describing it simply as a separate “second High Court building.”

The wider point remains: additional judicial infrastructure and capacity were put in place.

HEALTH: TABERNACLE, MARY CHARLES AND SPECIALIST SERVICES

Health infrastructure was another prominent area.

By 2020, Team Unity publicly pointed to the construction of a modern health facility at Tabernacle, reconstruction of Mary Charles Hospital, expansion of services there, the establishment of a Cancer Treatment Unit at JNF General Hospital, and development of mental-health facilities. (NIA)

These initiatives were presented at the time as part of a wider attempt to decentralise and modernise healthcare delivery.

Whether every health-system challenge was resolved is another question entirely.

But the physical and service-development programme was visible.

HOUSING: THOUSANDS OF SOLUTIONS AND HURRICANE REPAIRS

Housing was another major component of the Team Unity-era construction economy.

The Government’s 2019 Budget Address reported more than 3,000 housing solutions delivered through Government programmes and agencies including the National Housing Corporation. (Ministry of Finance (MOF) |)

By May 2020, Harris again stated that the administration had delivered over 3,000 housing solutions during its first term. (NIA)

Separate from that housing programme was the Hurricane Relief initiative.

Official 2020 Budget documentation stated that the programme supported more than 2,000 households with repairs and renovations following hurricane damage. (sknis.gov.kn)

That activity translated into construction work spread across communities, rather than a single isolated flagship development.

NEVIS ALSO SAW MAJOR CAPITAL WORKS DURING THE TEAM UNITY PERIOD

The wider Federation’s development record during the period also included projects implemented by the Nevis Island Administration, whose elected leadership formed part of the Team Unity coalition.

The new Treasury Building in Charlestown was formally commissioned in January 2020 after construction beginning in 2017.

The project was valued at approximately EC$8 million, with EC$6.5 million funded through the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation and EC$1.5 million from the NIA. (NIA)

The NIA also pursued major road works, the Newcastle security complex and the Oualie water-taxi pier during that era. Contemporary NIA accounts described those projects as part of a wider infrastructure-development strategy. (NIA)

These should properly be identified as NIA projects rather than simply relabelled Federal Government construction.

But politically, they formed part of the development landscape of the Team Unity years.

AND THEN THERE WAS PRIVATE-SECTOR CONSTRUCTION

Perhaps one of the biggest differences in the public debate is that the 2015–2020 period was not only characterised by public-sector construction.

Major private hospitality developments were also being completed.

The Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour opened during the Team Unity period, while Koi Resort St. Kitts made its debut in February 2020 with 102 rooms. (Ministry of Finance (MOF) |)

Government budget documents from the period specifically identified Park Hyatt, Koi and other hotel and condominium developments as projects facilitated through the Citizenship by Investment framework and as contributors to construction-sector activity. (Ministry of Finance (MOF) |)

These were private investments, not Federal Government capital projects.

That distinction must be respected.

But from an economic perspective, they still represented cranes, contractors, construction employment, new hotel rooms, new businesses and eventual permanent employment entering the economy during the period.

And that is where the comparison becomes uncomfortable for the current administration.

WHERE IS THE EQUIVALENT PRIVATE INVESTMENT WAVE TODAY?

Four years into the Drew administration, critics are not simply asking about Government construction.

They are asking where the equivalent wave of major private-sector investment is.

Where are the new internationally branded hotels?

Where are the large industrial developments?

Where are the major commercial projects?

Where are the new economic sectors producing substantial permanent employment?

The Government may point to projects and investments at various stages of planning and development.

But approaching four years, the public conversation is increasingly shifting away from announcements and toward completed physical outcomes.

That is fair.

REHABILITATION IS IMPORTANT — BUT IT IS NOT THE SAME AS NEW CAPITAL CREATION

One notable feature of Friday’s Government announcement is its acknowledgement that the tour includes projects “under construction, undergoing rehabilitation or already contributing to the delivery of essential public services.”

Rehabilitation is necessary.

Governments must maintain existing infrastructure.

But replacing equipment, repairing a building or rehabilitating an existing facility should not automatically be presented as equivalent to creating an entirely new major capital asset.

The distinction becomes especially important when comparing administrations.

An honest assessment must separate:

genuinely new projects;

rehabilitation and maintenance;

projects inherited or substantially planned previously;

private-sector investments;

projects financed by outside partners;

and projects merely announced but not substantially executed.

Only then can the public make a meaningful comparison.

THE HARRIS-ERA LIST WAS LONG

By the close of Team Unity’s first five-year term, official records could point to a development landscape that included the second cruise pier, Island Main Road rehabilitation, Old Road Bay reconstruction, Ferry Terminal, East and West Bus Terminals, extensive housing activity, hurricane-repair works, Tabernacle health facility, Mary Charles Hospital reconstruction, Coast Guard facilities, Sandy Point security complex, expanded judicial infrastructure and other capital works. (NIA)

Alongside that came major NIA infrastructure on Nevis and significant CBI-facilitated private hospitality projects.

That does not mean every Team Unity initiative was flawless.

It does not mean every project arrived on time or at the original cost.

And official audits from the period themselves raised concerns about capital-project planning and projects that repeatedly rolled forward without implementation. (Ministry of Finance (MOF) |)

But the volume of visible construction and infrastructure activity provides a legitimate benchmark against which the present Government can be assessed.

DREW GOVERNMENT NOW HAS TO MAKE ITS CASE

Prime Minister Drew and his Cabinet therefore face a straightforward challenge.

Show the country the projects.

Show their costs.

Show when they started.

Show who financed them.

Show which were conceived after August 2022.

Show how many are new rather than rehabilitation.

Show how many are substantially complete.

And show how many permanent jobs and new economic opportunities they are creating.

Because after four years, development cannot simply be a slogan.

It should be visible.

The Drew administration has chosen to put its project record before the cameras.

Now the comparison is inevitable.

And when fewer than 10 key projects are placed against the broad mix of public infrastructure, housing, health, transport, security and private-sector development visible during the first Team Unity term, critics will argue that the question is no longer whether the Government has done something.

The question is whether it has done enough.

That may prove to be the far more difficult argument for the Drew administration to win.