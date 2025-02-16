Analysis: Trends and Insights from St. Kitts and Nevis General Elections (2004–2022)

Over the last five general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, held between 2004 and 2022, voting patterns have revealed notable changes in voter turnout and political support across major parties.

Voter Turnout Trends

Voter turnout peaked in 2010 at 79.81%, reflecting the highest level of political engagement in the observed period. Turnout subsequently declined, falling to 57.98% in 2022—the lowest level since 2004. This decline indicates a potential shift in voter enthusiasm or engagement with the political process.

Party Performance

St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP): The party consistently performed well, securing the highest number of votes in most elections. Their best result came in 2022, where they earned 13,436 votes—a significant increase from 10,316 in 2020.

People’s Action Movement (PAM): PAM saw fluctuating support, peaking in 2015 with 8,452 votes before experiencing a decline to 4,737 votes in 2022.

People’s Labour Party (PLP): PLP demonstrated growth in recent elections, securing 5,036 votes in 2022, up from 3,681 in 2020.

Nevis Reformation Party (NRP): NRP saw modest gains over the years but did not match the growth of other parties.

Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM): CCM’s support remained relatively stable, with its best showing in 2015 (3,951 votes).

Concluding Insights

The 2022 election reflects increased support for SKNLP and PLP, while PAM experienced a notable decline. With declining voter turnout, political leaders may need to explore new strategies to engage voters ahead of the next general election. These shifts signal an evolving political landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis.