Global Link Authorized by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Market Citizenship Program Internationally

ANI | Updated: May 31, 2023 

BusinessWire India (/topic/businesswire-india)

Saint Kitts and Nevis/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Global Link (/topic/global-link), founded by Sunny Gehani (/topic/sunny-gehani), has been granted authorization by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis (/topic/st-kitts-and-nevis) to promote the citizenship (/topic/citizenship) program globally. With a track record of assisting over 100 families in obtaining their second citizenship (/topic/citizenship) from St. Kitts and Nevis (/topic/st-kitts-and-nevis), Global Link (/topic/global-link) is now entrusted with the responsibility of marketing the citizenship (/topic/citizenship) by investment program on an international scale.

St. Kitts and Nevis (/topic/st-kitts-and-nevis) offers individuals the opportunity to acquire a second citizenship (/topic/citizenship) without the need to visit or have a minimum stay requirement. This privilege allows successful applicants to enjoy visa-free travel to more than 155 countries, including popular destinations in Europe and the UK. In addition to the travel benefits, St. Kitts boasts attractive tax incentives, such as no personal income tax and zero capital gains tax, making it an appealing tax-free haven for investors.



Renowned as one of the oldest programs of its kind, St. Kitts and Nevis (/topic/st-kitts-and-nevis)’ second citizenship (/topic/citizenship) program extends to immediate family members. Spouses, children, parents, and even siblings can qualify for citizenship (/topic/citizenship) through the same application process, with a minimal additional cost.

Sunny Gehani (/topic/sunny-gehani) and his team at Global Link (/topic/global-link) provide comprehensive assistance throughout the entire application journey. From helping with the necessary paperwork to ensuring all documents are in order, Sunny’s team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful application process. Moreover, their support extends beyond approval, assisting clients with obtaining driver’s licenses, opening bank accounts, and even renouncing their previous citizenship (/topic/citizenship) if desired.



Read more At:

https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/global-link-authorized-by-the-government-of-st-kitts-and-nevis-to-market-citizenship-program-internationally20230531185305/