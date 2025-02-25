ST. KITTS TEEN SHARINA TRIUMPHS AFTER LIFE-CHANGING SPINAL SURGERY

South Carolina, USA – Sixteen-year-old Sharina from St. Kitts is proving that resilience knows no bounds as she recovers from a successful posterior spinal fusion surgery at Shriners Children’s Hospital in South Carolina. Just last week, this brave teen underwent the complex procedure, and today, she’s already working tirelessly through post-surgery therapy—her unbreakable spirit shining like a beacon of hope.

Despite the challenges, Sharina remains a symbol of strength and positivity, inspiring all those around her. Her family is overwhelmed with gratitude for the dedicated medical team at Shriners Hospital, as well as the World Pediatric Project and the PALS (Patient AirLift Services) family of donors, whose unwavering support turned a dream into reality for this remarkable young girl.

This surgery—made possible through generous donations—has given Sharina a second chance at a pain-free future. But there are still countless children waiting for their miracle. Every dollar makes a difference, and those wishing to contribute can do so online at https://quickclick.com/r/zu7jz.

Sharina’s journey is far from over, but with the love of her family, skilled medical professionals, and the kindness of strangers, she is on the road to a brighter, healthier future.