KENNETH RIJOCK REPORTS THAT PRIME MINISTER SENT TWO URGENT COMMUNICATIONS SEEKING ACTION AGAINST HAMILTON RESERVE BANK AND BANK OF NEW INNOVATION — AS HIGH COURT JUDGMENT AND NEW YORK BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS INTENSIFY SCRUTINY OF NEVIS FINANCIAL SECTOR!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — A potentially significant development has emerged in the ongoing controversy surrounding two Nevis-licensed offshore banks, following a report by international financial crime commentator Kenneth Rijock alleging that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has formally called on Nevis Premier Mark Brantley to suspend their banking licences.

The explosive claim appeared on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Kenneth Rijock’s Financial Crime Blog, which covers international financial crime, banking compliance and offshore financial matters.

According to Rijock, Prime Minister Drew has reportedly dispatched two priority communications to Premier Brantley concerning Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB) and the Bank of New Innovation (BONI).

The blogger claims the correspondence calls for both institutions’ banking licences to be suspended in response to findings and recommendations contained in a sweeping 222-page High Court judgment delivered in September.

Even more significantly, Rijock alleges that the communications specify Monday, November 23, 2026, as the date on which Premier Brantley should announce the suspensions during his scheduled monthly press conference.

However, Times Caribbean has not independently verified the existence or contents of the alleged letters, and no official confirmation of the reported directive has been established.

HIGH COURT JUDGMENT AT CENTRE OF CONTROVERSY

The reported intervention follows a landmark series of decisions delivered on September 15, 2026, by Justice Iain Morley KC in the High Court of Justice, Nevis Circuit.

The court’s 222-page Judgments Omnibus addressed 39 proceedings involving the two international banking institutions, including disputes concerning substantial depositor claims.

In its findings, the court referred BONI to the relevant Nevis authorities for consideration of revocation or suspension of its banking licence.

Hamilton Reserve Bank was also referred for consideration of possible suspension pending investigation.

The judgment raised serious questions concerning depositor protection, banking supervision and the enforcement of financial obligations.

Importantly, however, the High Court did not itself suspend or revoke the two banking licences. It referred the matters for consideration by the authorities empowered under Nevis law to make those decisions.

Section 35 of the Nevis International Banking Ordinance provides for regulatory action, including suspension or revocation, where specified statutory grounds are established.

The legal distinction is significant as questions emerge over what action the Nevis Island Administration may take and when.

NEW YORK BANKRUPTCY FILING ADDS INTERNATIONAL DIMENSION

The controversy has taken on an additional international dimension following the filing of an involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition against Hamilton Reserve Bank in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Court records identify the proceeding as Case No. 26-12690, filed on November 13, 2026.

The petition was brought by creditors seeking relief through the United States bankruptcy system.

An involuntary bankruptcy filing does not, by itself, establish that the bank is insolvent or that an order for bankruptcy relief has been entered. The petition remains subject to the applicable legal process.

Nevertheless, the existence of proceedings in New York, alongside the Nevis High Court judgment, has brought the institution’s legal disputes before authorities in two jurisdictions.

CAN PRIME MINISTER DREW COMPEL PREMIER BRANTLEY TO ACT?

One of the more controversial aspects of Rijock’s report concerns the constitutional and administrative relationship between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration.

Rijock argues that Prime Minister Drew’s higher position in the Federation’s official order of precedence means Premier Brantley must comply with his direction.

That interpretation, however, requires legal caution.

Although the Prime Minister ranks above the federal Leader of the Opposition in the official order of precedence, ceremonial ranking does not, by itself, establish legal authority to compel a statutory licensing decision.

International banking in Nevis operates under its own legislative and regulatory framework, and any suspension would need to comply with the relevant legal requirements.

Whether the Prime Minister has made a formal request, issued an instruction or communicated concerns through another official channel remains unconfirmed.

CONCERNS ABOUT NEVIS’ INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPUTATION

Rijock also warns that prolonged uncertainty surrounding the banking disputes could affect confidence in Nevis as an international financial services jurisdiction.

His November 19 commentary claims that some international investors are reconsidering investment activities on the island because of concerns surrounding the disputes.

Those claims about investor withdrawals have not been independently substantiated.

Still, the broader issue of investor confidence is important.

Nevis has invested decades in developing its reputation as a jurisdiction for international business, wealth management, corporate services and financial investment.

The handling of major banking disputes can influence perceptions of regulatory credibility, judicial enforcement and depositor protection.

For Nevis, protecting that reputation while ensuring fair treatment and due process for all parties is an important economic consideration.

MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE NOW ATTRACTS ATTENTION

Against this backdrop, Premier Brantley’s scheduled Monday, November 23, press conference could attract particular attention.

Rijock’s report has raised several questions that may require clarification.

Did Prime Minister Drew send two formal communications to Premier Brantley concerning the banks?

If so, what exactly did those communications request?

Has the Nevis banking regulator completed or commenced the consideration of the court’s referrals?

And will the Nevis Island Administration announce any regulatory decision concerning Hamilton Reserve Bank or the Bank of New Innovation?

As of publication, Times Caribbean has not independently confirmed that either bank will have its licence suspended on Monday.

It is also important to distinguish Bank of New Innovation (BONI) from The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON), which is a separate banking institution.

A DEVELOPING STORY WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPLICATIONS

The allegations published by Kenneth Rijock place renewed attention on the relationship between the Federation’s two political leaders at a time when St. Kitts and Nevis is already facing major discussions about its international financial relationships and economic future.

The confirmed High Court proceedings and United States bankruptcy filing are serious matters. But the reported communications between Drew and Brantley, including the alleged deadline for suspension announcements, remain unverified.

For depositors, investors and the wider public, the priority is clear: transparent information, lawful regulatory decisions and the protection of legitimate financial interests.

All eyes may now turn to Charlestown on Monday, November 23, as the public awaits clarification on whether any action against the two international banks is being contemplated.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor developments. The claims attributed to Kenneth Rijock are allegations contained in his published commentary and should not be interpreted as independently confirmed government instructions or final regulatory decisions.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — REGIONAL NEWS | ST. KITTS & NEVIS