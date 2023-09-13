Gerard Williams Secures Contract Extension with TRAU Football Club

In a significant move for Indian football, Saint Kitts & Nevis’ accomplished defender, Gerard Geron Augustus Williams, has inked a contract extension with the I-League side, TRAU FC, ensuring his presence on the field for the 2023/24 season.

Born in Old Road Town on Saint Kitts, the 34-year-old Williams boasts an impressive football career that spans across local leagues and international clubs. After honing his skills with Old Road FC in Antigua, Williams made a notable shift to Sunderland AFC’s Under-23s, showcasing his prowess on the field.

A pivotal turning point came when Williams joined the TT Pro League side, W Connection, where he astutely navigated nine successful seasons in Trinidad and Tobago. His dynamic playing style and strategic prowess earned him a reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the field.

In a poignant return to his roots, Gerard Williams then plied his trade with the local Cayon Rockets before making a pivotal move to TRAU FC in 2019. His contributions to the team were invaluable, making a lasting impact during his tenure.

After a brief stint back with the Cayon Rockets, Williams made a resounding return to TRAU FC in December 2021, adding depth and experience to the squad during the 2021/22 I-League season.

Now, as the upcoming season looms, Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC can look forward to the seasoned skills and unwavering dedication of Gerard Williams once again gracing their ranks. The extension of Williams’ contract is not only a testament to his remarkable talent but also a promising sign for TRAU FC’s aspirations in the forthcoming season. Fans can anticipate an electrifying display of football finesse, with Williams at the heart of the action.