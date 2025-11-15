PAM FOLLOWS PLP IN DEMANDING IMMEDIATE REPEAL OF “CORROSIVE, EXCLUSIONARY” SSZ ACT

HEADLINE:

Political pressure explodes as PAM condemns SSZ as ‘an engine of corruption,’ echoing Harris’ blistering warning of a state-within-a-state

PAM JOINS NATIONAL BACKLASH: PARTY CALLS SSZ ACT “IRREDEEMABLY FLAWED,” WARNS OF CORRUPTION, SECRET DEALS & FOREIGN CONTROL

The political earthquake triggered by former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris’s explosive denunciation of the Sustainable Special Zone (SSZ) Act has now rippled across party lines—this time shaking the People’s Action Movement (PAM) into full, public opposition.

In a strongly worded, highly charged media release issued on Friday, November 14th, PAM declared its uncompromising position:

the SSZ legislation is “corrosive,” “irredeemably flawed,” and must be repealed immediately.

The release—signed by PAM Political Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes and supported by senior PAM figures including Dame Constance V. Mitcham and Attorney Azard Gumbs—marks the most direct and aggressive condemnation of the SSZ Act from any political force outside the PLP.

And it mirrors, almost word for word, the warnings sounded days earlier by 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

A UNITED MESSAGE FROM OPPOSITION BENCHES: “THE SSZ ACT IS AN ENGINE OF CORRUPTION”

While the Drew Administration continues to cling to the SSZ as its flagship project, PAM’s public slam follows an explosive pattern:

Every major opposition voice—PAM, PLP, and the 3rd Prime Minister—has rejected the SSZ as dangerous, exclusionary, and fundamentally anti-democratic.

In its Friday statement, PAM minced no words:

“The SSZ Act is not an engine of progress, but an ENGINE OF CORRUPTION and should be repealed.”

The party tore into the legislation as a reckless attempt to transfer public land, public authority, and public trust into the hands of private foreign elites, with zero accountability to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Grey-Brookes described it as “a clear and present danger to our nation’s future,” a direct echo of Harris’s dramatic warning earlier this week that the SSZ model represents:

“A state without a government… a foreign jurisdiction operating above our laws and beyond our courts.”

The national narrative is shifting—and fast.

TOWN HALL REVELATIONS: PAM OUTLINES THE ‘FUNDAMENTAL FLAWS’ OF THE SSZ

According to Friday’s release, PAM’s special town hall—moderated by Attorney Kamau Grant—did not merely express concern; it dissected the SSZ Act.

Attorney Azard Gumbs delivered what attendees called a “devastating deconstruction” of the legislation, showing:

How the SSZ transfers core regulatory powers to private operators

How it bypasses normal oversight and national legal protections

How it opens the door to land capture and private kingdoms

How it creates obligations for citizens while exempting developers

How it undermines transparency, rule of law, and sovereign control

The attendees, according to PAM, were “unanimous and damning” in their conclusion:

The Act must go. And it must go now.

A SHOCKING ALIGNMENT: PAM + PLP + DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS ON THE SAME SIDE

It is not often that political history sees major opposition forces join in agreement on an issue of national importance.

But the SSZ appears to have done what few issues have ever done:

Unite PAM and PLP in outrage.

This week, Dr. Harris warned passionately:

“They want to create their own state in our country. A special exclusionary zone. A place where YOU must ask permission to enter your own land.”

PAM’s statement mirrors the concern, warning that the Act:

“Threatens to erode public trust and turn our land into private kingdoms for certain global elites.”

It is now undeniable:

Both leading opposition parties view the SSZ as a stealth attempt at economic colonisation.

SSZ NOW A FULL-BLOWN POLITICAL CRISIS FOR THE DREW ADMINISTRATION

The government—already reeling from public backlash, legal confusion, and internal discontent—now faces a new political reality:

The two largest opposition blocs have declared war on the SSZ.

What began as a “development bill” is now the most radioactive political topic in the Federation—one that threatens:

National unity

Land sovereignty

Legal authority

Public trust

The political survival of the Drew administration

With both PAM and PLP now aggressively campaigning for repeal, the SSZ has become the defining political battle of 2025.

PAM’S FINAL MESSAGE: “WE WILL NOT STOP FIGHTING”

The statement ends with a declaration that reads like a rallying cry:

“The SSZ Act is corrosive, and the People’s Action Movement will never stop fighting to protect our beautiful country from it.”

In the same week, Harris vowed:

“PLP will repeal it.”

The conclusion is unmistakable:

The SSZ is collapsing under the weight of national resistance.

The people are uniting. The opposition is uniting. And the repeal wave is building.

The Drew Administration may have passed the SSZ into law—

but the political reality now suggests the people of St. Kitts and Nevis may one day vote it out of existence.

The battle has only begun.