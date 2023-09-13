



Flow Celebrates Newest Scholarship Recipients at Annual High School Scholarship Program Ceremony

Basseterre, September 12th, 2023: In a heartwarming ceremony held on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, Flow Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly awarded scholarships to ten outstanding primary school students embarking on their high school journey this September. This benevolent initiative by the esteemed communications provider marks a significant milestone, bringing the total number of scholars currently enrolled in the program to an impressive 63.

Each scholarship recipient receives essential financial support covering the costs of textbooks, uniforms, and examination fees throughout their high school tenure, as well as their future studies at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form.

The event, held at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, was graced by the presence of previous and current Flow scholarship beneficiaries, their parents, representatives from the Ministry of Education, and distinguished members of the Flow team.

Addressing the gathering, Flow Country Manager, Lorraine Mitchell, expressed immense pride in the company’s continued commitment to supporting the scholarship program in partnership with the government and other stakeholders. She congratulated the deserving awardees, emphasizing the crucial role of corporate entities in nurturing the future leaders of the Federation.

The Scholarship Program and Award Ceremony exemplify Flow’s unwavering dedication to the sustainable development and empowerment of the Federation’s youth. Collaborating with the Ministry of Education, scholarships are granted based on exceptional academic performance and exemplary moral character.

In his address on behalf of the Minister of Education, Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer, commended Flow’s remarkable 35-year legacy as a catalyst for positive change and a beacon of hope for aspiring youth. He underscored the pivotal role Flow plays in shaping the nation’s future in tandem with the Ministry of Education.

Since its inception in 1988, the program has transformed the lives of countless students, propelling them to make significant contributions across various industries, including banking, education, law, and politics.

The distinguished occasion also featured a compelling address by Mr. Curtis Martin, a former speaker of the National Assembly and ex-Vice President of Human Resources at Cable and Wireless Saint Kitts and Nevis, who was one of the inaugural scholarship recipients. He shared his inspiring journey, illustrating how the scholarship served as a launchpad for his success.

The 2023 Flow Scholarship Recipients, including V’Quincia Mills, Junior Harris, Caydon Francia, Kaemarie Veira, Aundrewnique Clarke, Abraham Gordon, Alique Gutierrez, Nathalie Dunrand, Azarias Hendrickson, and Donavan Liburd, were celebrated for their outstanding achievements and future potential.

Flow extends heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 awardees and wishes them continued success in their educational pursuits. This noble endeavor by Flow stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.