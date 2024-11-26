Natalie John’s Bloom & Dine: A Night of Culinary Delight and Elegance at St. Kitts Marriott Resort

Basseterre, St. Kitts – November 23, 2024

The serene North Gazebo Garden at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort transformed into a haven of elegance and indulgence on Friday, November 22, 2024, as The Dreamy Group St. Kitts hosted their sold-out Bloom & Dine experience. Combining fine dining, floral artistry, and a sophisticated ambiance, the event captivated attendees, leaving them inspired and delighted.

The evening began with a creative floral workshop, where guests designed their own custom centerpieces to adorn the dining tables. This unique touch set the stage for the main event—a luxurious six-course dinner expertly curated by the resort’s culinary team, led by the renowned Chef Christophe. Each dish showcased the rich flavors of the Caribbean, delivering a sensory journey that thrilled the palate.

Adding an extra layer of prestige, Chef Shorne Benjamin of Fat Fowl New York made an intimate guest appearance, sharing his expertise and flair with attendees.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Ms. Natalie John, CEO of The Dreamy Group, expressed her gratitude:

“Bloom & Dine is more than just a dinner—it’s an experience that brings people together in beauty, taste, and meaningful connections. We are beyond grateful for the incredible feedback from our guests and the support of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, whose team delivered a truly memorable meal.”

Guests described the evening as “an unforgettable blend of elegance and warmth,” with the six-course menu hailed as “perfection on a plate.”

Bloom & Dine is one of the signature Bloom Experiences offered by The Dreamy Group, which also includes Bloom & Tea, Bloom & Brunch, and Bloom & Sip. These events uniquely blend creativity, culture, and community, promising participants enriching and memorable moments.

With more events planned for 2025, The Dreamy Group looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional experiences.

For more information, contact The Dreamy Group at 869-766-9189.