SKN UN Ambassador H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams Joins Global Leaders as UN General Assembly Concludes 78th Session with Call for Unity and Multilateral Solutions

UN General Assembly Concludes 78th Session with Pledge of Unity for Future Challenges

The 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) came to a solemn conclusion on Tuesday, 10th September, as the global community reaffirmed its commitment to unity and cooperation ahead of the upcoming 79th session. In an atmosphere of reflection and hope, the diplomatic corps, including Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams and her team at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, joined in expressing gratitude to the outgoing President of the UN General Assembly, His Excellency Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.

H.E. Francis, who represented the Caribbean region with distinction, was lauded for his leadership throughout the session. In his farewell address, he underscored the significance of multilateralism, calling the United Nations “the world’s best hope” for confronting global challenges. “The most powerful, the most effective, the most compelling of these tools is the multilateral system,” he affirmed.

During a ceremonial handover, H.E. Philemon Yang of Cameroon was welcomed as the new President of the General Assembly. In his acceptance speech, Yang committed to advancing sustainability and security while championing multilateral solutions. He emphasized that the UN remains “the place for multilateral solutions – grounded in collaboration, dialogue, diplomacy, and the UN Charter.”

As the UN prepares for its 79th session, the international community stands united in addressing the pressing challenges of our time.