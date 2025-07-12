NATIONAL MOOD CHECK: DON ANDERSON POLL REVEALS PUBLIC DISCONTENT AND SHIFTS IN POLITICAL LANDSCAPE



Veteran Pollster Shares Key Insights on Economic Concerns, Leadership Perceptions, and Calls for Early Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis

—Times Caribbean Global Analysis

Renowned Caribbean pollster Don Anderson, with over 50 years of experience in market and political research across the region, joined Freedom FM’s Jamiela McPhail for an in-depth interview revealing key findings from his recent nationwide poll in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The data-driven discussion touched on voter sentiment, economic perceptions, and political leadership ratings just under three years since the last general elections. With over 730 registered voters interviewed across all 11 constituencies, the survey offers a detailed snapshot of the current national mood and emerging electoral dynamics.

Key Findings from the National Poll:

1. Split Public Sentiment on National Direction

50% of respondents believe the country is heading in the wrong direction .

believe the country is heading in the . The most cited reasons were the rising cost of living (51%) and poor leadership (40%).

2. Widespread Concern Over the Economy

61% say the economy has worsened in the past two to three years.

in the past two to three years. Among those, 83% attribute this decline to the government’s performance.

3. Performance Ratings of the Government

84% rated the government’s performance between “average” and “very poor” : 41% – Average 23% – Poor 20% – Very Poor

:

4. Prime Minister’s Individual Approval Remains Low

Only 17% expressed a positive view of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew .

. Positive attributes included his caring personality and people-centered initiatives, but these were noted by a minority.

5. Opposition Leadership Viewed More Favorably

When asked who would be best suited to lead the country, Dr. Timothy Harris received the highest score, outpacing PM Drew by approximately 19 percentage points.

6. Support for a Change in Government

An open-ended question on solutions to the country’s current challenges revealed that 45% of respondents support a change of government.

7. Majority Back Early General Elections

A significant number of respondents believe an early general election should be called, rather than completing the full five-year term.

8. Consistent Findings Across Constituencies

While variations exist by constituency, the general trends held consistent.

Constituency #8 showed a notable 26-point lead for the opposition, though Anderson noted the smaller sample size may slightly exaggerate the gap.

9. Political Party Favorability

The People’s Labour Party (PLP) emerged as the most favored political party , followed by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) .

emerged as the , followed by the . Favorability was strongest in constituencies traditionally aligned with PLP leadership.

10. Sample Design and Reliability

The sample of 730 registered voters was carefully structured to ensure a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level, offering a robust and statistically reliable view of public sentiment.

What Does This Mean Politically?

Anderson emphasized that while polls offer a snapshot in time, the current results signal voter dissatisfaction and a favorable shift toward the opposition. However, he cautioned that favorability does not always directly translate to voter intent, although a double-digit gap usually indicates potential momentum in that direction.

He also pointed out that polls should be viewed as strategic tools — not as predictions — offering insight for both government and opposition to better align their policy responses and engagement strategies.

Public Engagement and Strategic Implications

Anderson advised political stakeholders to closely examine the data and adjust their strategies accordingly. Whether it’s policy recalibration, improved public communication, or broader community outreach, the findings present a clear message: many voters are dissatisfied and looking for leadership that offers practical solutions to economic challenges.

Final Thoughts

As Anderson put it:

“Polls don’t determine elections, but they do tell you what people are thinking. Ignoring that information is a risk — using it to adapt is where good leadership begins.”

With two years left before the next scheduled general elections, the data suggest that political parties in St. Kitts and Nevis should prepare for a highly engaged and scrutinized election cycle, where economic recovery and leadership credibility will likely define the outcome.

